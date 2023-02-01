Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
HFD initiate defensive fire attack to Waipahu structure
The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened on Peke Lane.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada. The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday. Police...
Hawaii man accused of running over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A Hawaii man is accused of intentionally running over a woman who was pushing a 6-month-old child in a stroller across a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
FBI arrests ex-Punahou basketball coach on charges relating to possessing child sex abuse material. The FBI has arrested former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen on Thursday morning, officials said. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Merrie Monarch hula competition and organizers are expecting...
Family of woman struck by car in Mililani wants answers
Anger and confusion for the family of the woman who police said was struck by a car in Mililani and then assaulted by the driver of that car. They still can't understand why it happened and are looking for answers.
New Report Shows HPD Disciplined Officers Involved In Cases Of Police Brutality
Eight officers in the Honolulu Police Department were suspended or discharged in 2022 for violent incidents involving the mistreatment of prisoners and in some instances using excessive force to detain people. In all, HPD disciplined 22 police officers in 14 cases last year, according to the department’s annual police misconduct...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull
HNN News Brief (Feb. 1, 2023) Officials say about 700 gallons of diesel spilled at a U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific complex atop Haleakala. Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill...
2 victims in Kealoha case to get paid nearly $3M by the city
The City has agreed to pay nearly three million dollars to two of the victims in the Kealoha conspiracy scandal.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over a woman who was pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot. The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the 37-year-old woman was pushing her...
Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
KITV.com
Life after wrongful conviction: Ian Schweitzer talks about re-entering society
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The newly-freed Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, one of the three men convicted in the rape and murder of Dana Ireland, is making his first public appearance to share his story and raise awareness on wrongful convictions. It's only been a week and a half since Hawaii island judge...
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
Missing persons case reclassified as murder, bodies found
A missing persons case turned into an apparent murder, suicide after Honolulu police found the bodies of two people that had been reported missing.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly car crash in Punchbowl over the weekend left residents shaken ― and demanding action. Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 59-year-old Elmer Milikini was heading eastbound on Iolani Avenue when an Oahu woman tried to overtake him and sideswiped his car. Milikini lost control...
Truck strikes bicyclist while on opposite bound lane
The City and County of Honolulu said that Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle collision.
KITV.com
Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Kailua | UPDATE
UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: Honolulu Police confirm that a 50-year-old has died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike. The accident occurred in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road in the Kailua area.
Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jail or treatment. It’s a choice now given to some homeless addicts who are repeatedly caught breaking the law. Under a pilot project, treatment is approved by the court before a judge ever rules on the case. The idea is to get homeless drug addicts into...
Comments / 0