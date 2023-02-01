ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada. The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday. Police...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house

FBI arrests ex-Punahou basketball coach on charges relating to possessing child sex abuse material. The FBI has arrested former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen on Thursday morning, officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull

HNN News Brief (Feb. 1, 2023) Officials say about 700 gallons of diesel spilled at a U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific complex atop Haleakala. Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill
KHON2

Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
