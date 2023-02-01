Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened. After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.
WSAZ
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
wymt.com
ARH Foundation begins ‘Hearts for Hope’ to assist those affected by July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, flooding impacted many Eastern Kentuckians across the region. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) was one of many organizations who soon after reached out a helping hand. “ARH has distributed over 6.5 million pounds of supplies since the advent of the flood, and we...
Missing Breathitt County woman declared dead, flood death toll officially rises to 45
The total number of people killed as a result of the eastern Kentucky floods has risen to 45.
wymt.com
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
wymt.com
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
Louisa Middle School in Kentucky given ‘all-clear’ after anonymous bomb threat
LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The Louisa Police Department is investigating after a Kentucky school received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. According to Lawrence County Schools, administrators at Louisa Middle School received the threat this morning, Thursday, Feb. 2, and immediately evacuated the building and contacted authorities. LCS Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher says authorities made […]
thebigsandynews.com
Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire
PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
wymt.com
WKYT Investigates | Justice: Delivered, delayed or denied?
STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A blue light and a flag inside the Powell County Sheriff’s Office honor the brotherhood and sisterhood of those who serve and protect their communities. A calendar from 1992 and another framed photo along the same wall serve as somber reminders of two lives taken...
wbontv.com
Madison County wet vote petition yields nearly 12,000 signatures
Proponents of seeing Madison County go entirely wet turned in over 11,500 signatures Tuesday from the petition drive that has been ongoing for the last few months. The petition is the first step in a long process to vote Madison County wet. If the petition has the required registered voter signatures of 7590, then the measure will be put before voters on the upcoming May ballot.
wymt.com
Police in one SEKY county warning businesses about counterfeit $50 bills
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two police organizations in one Southeastern Kentucky county have a warning for businesses in their area: Watch out for funny money. In a post on the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say they were tipped off by the Harlan Police Department that counterfeit $50 bills are in circulation in the county.
wymt.com
APCC hosts ‘GiveLife’ virtual event to assist mothers across Appalachia
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center (APCC) hosted its annual “GiveLife” event on Thursday evening in Pikeville. The event is typically an in-person banquet centered around raising money for the APCC to assist with the center’s programs and other expenses. This year, the event...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear bringing ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’ to EKY in March
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. We do not know where they will be located yet.
wymt.com
Students safe after reported bomb threat at EKY middle school, superintendent says
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisa Middle School students are back in class following a bomb threat Thursday morning. In a news release, Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said the school administration received an anonymous call about the bomb threat. He said students and staff were evacuated and...
wymt.com
Viewer photos of icy and wintry weather throughout the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains went to bed Tuesday night and woke up Wednesday morning with quite a layer of snow, sleet and freezing rain on top of cars, power lines, roofs and even the ground. You can submit photos inside the WYMT First Alert Weather App,...
wymt.com
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
wdrb.com
Wounded Kentucky veteran surprised with new vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wounded veteran got a decked out surprised. Almost a year ago, a group of Jeff Wyler employees created the "Jeff Wyler Family First" committee to come up with ideas that could give back to the community. On Wednesday, they gave away a 2020 Toyota 4Rrunner,...
Church burglary led to arrest in Powell County
Powell County authorities responded to a burglary at a church Tuesday.
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Man
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing man. Officials are looking for Timmothy Hobbs, who was last seen on December 26th, 2022 by a family member. The family member last saw Hobbs around Fill Ups Gas and Grocery. During that time, Hobbs said he was headed to Richmond and had declined a ride that his family member had offered him. He was seen walking North on Highway 421.
wymt.com
‘Russell doesn’t quit’: Pikeville PD officer returns to work following severe on-duty injury
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department (PPD) Cpt. Russell Blankenship was involved in a foot pursuit in June 2022. During the foot pursuit, his career would be forever changed. While several officers were serving an arrest warrant, a suspect attempted to flee on foot. During the chase, Cpt. Blankenship...
