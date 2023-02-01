ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine, NY

Maine-Endwell grabs Class A win at home over Vestal

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lStbx_0kYDke2A00

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball team took care of business at home on Tuesday, defeating Class A opponent Vestal by a score of 87-42.

The Spartans led throughout the contest, with some key 3-point baskets early to help to establish the lead.

Watch the highlights above!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies

A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy