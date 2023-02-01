Maine-Endwell grabs Class A win at home over Vestal
ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball team took care of business at home on Tuesday, defeating Class A opponent Vestal by a score of 87-42.
The Spartans led throughout the contest, with some key 3-point baskets early to help to establish the lead.
