Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Rapid Fire: Reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule

What's your overall reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule?. Jarret Johnson, Publisher: I think it's a great schedule with multiple nationally relevant games, a well-timed bye on paper and a lot of storylines throughout. I wish they would kick off the season today. Kenny Romero, Staff: I think overall...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech Men’s Rugby hosting Texas A&M, Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Men’s Rugby Team will be hosting Texas A&M this Saturday Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and then will host Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. They play at Urbanovsky Park, which is right behind the United Supermarkets Arena and next to the Texas Tech Rec Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our ‘Sippin’ on the South Plains series will share more on Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There will also be a 30-minute show that will talk about the high plains wine industry that airs every weekend on KLBK. Find out more at idalouharvest.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Portions of Nashville and Memphis Avenues to be closed Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nashville and Memphis Avenues, from 23rd to 24th Streets, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some work on a main line in that area. Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze

For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech’s Big 12 football schedule released

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With 14 teams in the Big 12 for 2023, the Conference released the football schedule for the upcoming season. With Texas & Oklahoma still in the Conference, BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston join the Big 12 this season. The Red Raiders have a Thursday Home...
LUBBOCK, TX
kgns.tv

Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight

Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather

January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Wolfforth accepting applications to help write city charter

Wolfforth, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth is looking to adopt its own charter that would transform it from a state-governed municipality into what’s known as a “home rule city” like Lubbock. Becoming a “home rule city” would allow Wolfforth to be self-governed, rather than governed...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Winter storm heads northeast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A shooting near East 27th and Teak Ave. sent one person to the hospital. Here’s what we know: Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting. Student housing proposal today. A developer will present a new proposal for a student housing project in...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Update on fatal crash in Terry County

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
TERRY COUNTY, TX

