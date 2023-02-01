Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Newlywed TX man decapitates wife with a kitchen knife
A recently married Texas man has confessed to brutally murdering his wife by means of decapitation. Jared Dicus, 21, is believed to have murdered his wife Anggy Diaz, also 21, at their home in Waller County, Texas on Jan. 11. The couple’s home was on the same lot as a...
Navasota Examiner
Stolen vehicle Pursuit ends in Brenham
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN ON A WARRANT
A Brenham man turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday morning. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 4:30, Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a subject on location wishing to turn himself in on a warrant. Cpl. Guerra met with Daron White, 34 of Brenham, and booked him into the Washington County Jail on warrant for Theft of Property less than $2500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
Navasota Examiner
Two shot on Texas 6
Two Navasota men were shot in what appeared to be a targeted shooting on Texas 6 northbound Monday evening in Navasota. Navasota Police responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m., Jan. 30, south of the FM 3090 overpass. Two male victims were transported to Bryan St. Joseph Hospital and were released later that night.
KBTX.com
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
kwhi.com
14 INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Fourteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Kadel Campanionis, 38-year-old Felix Clavelo, 48-year-old Ernesto Hidalgo Valdivia and 26-year-old Alien Valle, all indicted for Theft of Property between $150,000 and $300,000. 35-year-old Stephen Lee Hall, indicted for two counts of Assault of a Family or...
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests
On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
KBTX.com
Downed tree blocking a street in Franklin cleared by Robertson County EMS
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County EMS has cleared a downed tree that fell on a street in Franklin. The large tree was blocking traffic on Cooks Lane near Highway 79. Cooks Lane is open once again, but they are asking drivers in the area to continue to be cautious as more ice could accumulate on the trees throughout the afternoon.
City of Franklin without power as winter weather bears down on parts of Texas
FRANKLIN, Texas — The City of Franklin lost power on Wednesday and first responders have been quick to assist people in the community. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said that since the winter weather hit, there have been 14 accidents, 13 trees reported down, 19 calls of traffic hazards, and three fires in Robertson County.
Cypress woman accused of using Craigslist ad to get investors for fake real estate company, HPD says
Court documents show the alleged swindler drove some of her victims to purchase Apple products, promising they would be reimbursed as a donation.
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
16-year-old reported missing by AANBV, College Station Police
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued an endangered missing person report for a 16-year-old female. Chaylie Giebas was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. She is described...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
