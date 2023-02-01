Read full article on original website
Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’? Everything He Has Said About His Future on the Show
Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.
Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants Her Daytime Talk Show To Make A Big Move, But Would That Impact Custody Agreements With Her Ex?
The Kelly Clarkson Show is eyeing a big move, but what would that mean for the host's custody arrangement?
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
ABC Losing Emmy-Winning Reporter To CBS’ ’60 Minutes’
It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
Dr. Phil McGraw’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Robin & Ex Debbie Higgins
Dr. Phil McGraw rose to prominence through appearances on Oprah. He’s helmed his own talk show for over 20 years. Dr. Phil has been married to his current wife since 1976. He announced on Jan. 31 that his show will be coming to an end. Dr. Phil McGraw, 72,...
Dr. Phil announces end of daytime talk show after 21 seasons: 'I have been blessed'
Dr. Phil McGraw is walking away from his "Dr. Phil' talk show after 21 seasons to pursue other projects.
TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending
Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
After 21 years, ‘Dr. Phil’ McGraw to end his talk show’s daytime TV run
Daytime television psychologist “Dr. Phil” McGraw says he plans to end his talk show after 21 years in the coming months, but viewers haven’t seen the last of him. “Dr. Phil” was the most prominent spinoff from Oprah Winfrey’s show, which once dominated daytime TV. The Texan’s program debuted in September 2002 after he’d been featured as a regular guest on Winfrey’s.
Dr. Phil McGraw’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Talk Show Host’s 2 Sons Jordan & Jay
Dr. Phil McGraw is best known as a talk show host on his show Dr. Phil. He is the father of two sons. Dr. Phil has been married to his wife Robin since 1976. Dr. Phil is ending his beloved talk show in the spring of 2023 after 21 seasons.
'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
