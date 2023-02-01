ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
suggest.com

ABC Losing Emmy-Winning Reporter To CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
Page Six

TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending

Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
MassLive.com

After 21 years, ‘Dr. Phil’ McGraw to end his talk show’s daytime TV run

Daytime television psychologist “Dr. Phil” McGraw says he plans to end his talk show after 21 years in the coming months, but viewers haven’t seen the last of him. “Dr. Phil” was the most prominent spinoff from Oprah Winfrey’s show, which once dominated daytime TV. The Texan’s program debuted in September 2002 after he’d been featured as a regular guest on Winfrey’s.
Popculture

'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy