MLB
They may not be Top-10 players yet ... but just you wait
MLB Network completed its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position Thursday, with the reveal of this year’s list of top catchers. Here’s who made the cut at each position. You won’t see any of the players mentioned here in...
MLB
How the A's newest slugger overhauled his approach
OAKLAND -- Jesús Aguilar’s first endeavor into free agency did not come at an ideal time. After enjoying several seasons as a high-level run producer with the Brewers and Marlins, Aguilar entered his contract year in 2022 looking to set himself up nicely for a potential multiyear deal. Instead, he endured arguably the worst statistical full season of his career, slashing .235/.281/.379 with 16 home runs, an 86 wRC+ and 86 OPS+ in a year that saw him finish with the Orioles after getting released by the Marlins in late August.
MLB
An extensive Q&A with Phillies GM Sam Fuld
Sam Fuld played eight seasons in the Majors with the Cubs, Rays, Athletics and Twins, then capped his playing career with a memorable run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Israel. When he hung up his spikes at the age of 35, Fuld knew he...
MLB
One series to circle on each team's schedule in '23
Of all the changes coming to Major League Baseball this season -- the bigger bases, the defensive alignment changes, the pitch timer -- the one that might have the most practical effect on the everyday fan is the simplest one: The schedule is changing. For the first time, every team is going to play every other team at least once this season.
MLB
Each team's best non-Top 100 prospect
There's never enough room on the Top 100 Prospects for all the talented young players we'd like to list. Our new 2023 edition features several prominent phenoms who were absent a year ago, including Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (No. 6), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 8), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 17), Padres shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 19), Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 25) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 28).
MLB
McNeil extension signals Mets' commitment to homegrown players
NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil’s disjointed route to the Majors is, by this point, well documented. He did not play high school baseball until his senior year, preferring to focus on golf. He earned a scholarship to Cal State Long Beach anyway, became a 12th-round pick of the Mets and, after an injury-riddled Minor League career in which he essentially needed to force his way into every promotion, debuted amid as much skepticism as fanfare in 2018.
MLB
How Keller plans to solidify success in 2023
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Feb. 1, 2022, Mitch Keller went viral. That day, Keller posted a cut-and-spliced video of a bullpen session at Tread Athletics,...
MLB
Nola family set precedent for bros facing off in playoffs
PHILADELPHIA -- Only the Nolas know how the Kelces might feel on Super Bowl Sunday. Before Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce become the first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history on Feb. 12, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and Padres catcher Austin Nola became the first brothers to face each other as pitcher and batter in MLB postseason history. Austin won the battle in Game 2 of the 2022 National League Championship Series at Petco Park, sparking a five-run rally in the fifth inning with a big hit against his little brother in a Padres victory. Aaron’s Phillies won the war, however, taking the series in five games.
MLB
How Edwards Jr. changed the way he sees the game
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carl Edwards Jr. arrived at Nationals Spring Training last March with seven years of Major League experience and a Minor League deal. In two weeks, he will return to camp with the momentum of a turnaround season and an established late-inning role in the bullpen.
MLB
Game times for 2023 regular-season schedule announced
Major League Baseball today announced the game times for its previously announced master 2023 regular season schedule, which will begin with all 30 Clubs scheduled to play on Opening Day presented by Chevrolet on Thursday, March 30. Opening Day of the 2023 campaign could become the first season since 1968 in which every team across the Majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.
MLB
Will Moreno's decision affect Ohtani's plans?
ANAHEIM -- Angels owner Arte Moreno surprised many when he announced last week that he decided he wouldn’t sell the club after exploring a possible sale since late August. Moreno was widely expected to sell the Angels and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred even said at the Winter Meetings that the process was going well and that he was hopeful a sale would happen before the start of the season. But Moreno ultimately decided he wanted to remain owner and announced on Jan. 24 that the club is not for sale.
MLB
Animated 'Undeniable' series honors Negro Leagues history
Major League Baseball launched the first installment of a three-part series titled "Undeniable -- Stories from the Negro Leagues" on Wednesday. "Undeniable," MLB’s first animated series, tells unique short stories -- narrated by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick -- from the historic era of the Negro Leagues. The MLB Original Series is just one of several initiatives by Major League Baseball to celebrate Black History Month.
MLB
Royals narrow down options for new ballpark site
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals held their second stop on their community listening tour surrounding a potential downtown stadium district on Tuesday night, the first of two this week. Tuesday’s session was held at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy in the historic 18th and Vine District of Kansas City,...
MLB
Former Dodgers scout Ralph Avila dies at 92
Ralph Avila, the Cuban expatriate who engineered the Dodgers’ rich pipeline of Caribbean baseball talent and signed Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, died Monday at his home in Florida. He was 92. Avila, the father of former Tigers executive vice president and general manager Al Avila and grandfather of...
MLB
How new HOFer Rolen left mark on Votto
CINCINNATI -- The final stop of Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame career was in Cincinnati, and it proved to be pivotal for the franchise. During Rolen’s tenure from 2009-12, the Reds won two National League Central titles (’10 and ’12). They also went to the NL Wild Card Game in ’13, after Rolen retired.
MLB
Judge enjoys special night at BBWAA dinner
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The stars were out this past weekend for the 98th annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards dinner in New York, and no one shined brighter than Aaron Judge.
MLB
Finch, Gajownik inspire next generation of women in sports
It was the first time this winter that New York City saw snow on the ground, but if you were inside the Field House at Chelsea Piers, you could be forgiven if you thought it was the middle of spring. That's because plenty of baseball and softball action was going on, with dozens of children from the nearby Guardian Angel School swinging, catching, and running around -- all under the watchful eye of USA softball superstar Jennie Finch, new Hillsboro Hops manager Ronnie Gajownik and members of the Fordham University softball team.
