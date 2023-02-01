Icy weather means slower mail deliveries across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With icy roads making it dangerous for drivers, mailmen across the Ozarks are also facing a daunting challenge: How to safely deliver mail on icy roads and sidewalks.

With the potential for dangerous slips and falls, mailmen must take extra precautions to ensure their safety.

When icy roads hit, mail delivery can become a difficult situation – leaving us all wondering if our packages will arrive on time.

Cold temperatures, icy roads, lots, and sidewalks can all affect delivery times for drivers.

“There’s going to be some conditions out there that just are going to keep us from getting that delivery made today,” said Mark Inglett with the United States Postal Services.

“It’s icy and it’s slippery out there. So we make sure they recognize those types of conditions. Obviously, it’s going to slow us down quite a bit”

Mail carriers for USPS train for working in winter weather conditions.

To ensure their safety out on the job.

“We train them and we make sure they’re acclimated with how to walk in icy conditions. Things such as that, make sure they recognize road conditions. We give them gloves, ice, and grippers, make sure they’re nice and warm,” said Inglett.

According to a Springfield ordinance, homeowners are responsible for keeping sidewalks outside of their homes free of hazards.

This includes snow and ice.

There are a few ways you at home can help to make these deliveries a lot safer.

