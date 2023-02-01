NFL world blasts Nick Bosa’s salty Super Bowl comments

The Super Bowl is an event that is watched by millions annually. However, it seems like San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa will not be one of those watching the game at home.

Bosa discussed the upcoming Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs , saying that while he thinks it will be a “good battle”, he will not be watching the game.

“That’ll be a good battle- that I won’t be watching,” Bosa said via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

This is likely due to the 49ers losing in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in large part because of multiple injuries at the quarterback position .

While it was certainly a difficult loss for 49ers players, many fans criticized Bosa for still being salty about the game.

The 49ers had won 12 consecutive games heading into the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Playing the majority of the second half without a capable quarterback was certainly the biggest factor in the loss. However, Bosa and the rest of the defense for San Francisco are certainly not without fault.

The defense finished the game with 11 penalties for 81 yards , which are certainly avoidable mistakes that also played a large role in their loss.

Bosa is clearly an outstanding talent, winning Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 18.5 sacks in the regular season. However, it seems that losing with grace is still something that he still needs to work on.

[ Matt Barrows on Twitter ]

