ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL world blasts Nick Bosa’s salty Super Bowl comments

By Reice Shipley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vR3i_0kYDjdBe00

The Super Bowl is an event that is watched by millions annually. However, it seems like San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa will not be one of those watching the game at home.

Bosa discussed the upcoming Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs , saying that while he thinks it will be a “good battle”, he will not be watching the game.

“That’ll be a good battle- that I won’t be watching,” Bosa said via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

This is likely due to the 49ers losing in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in large part because of multiple injuries at the quarterback position .

While it was certainly a difficult loss for 49ers players, many fans criticized Bosa for still being salty about the game.

The 49ers had won 12 consecutive games heading into the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Playing the majority of the second half without a capable quarterback was certainly the biggest factor in the loss. However, Bosa and the rest of the defense for San Francisco are certainly not without fault.

The defense finished the game with 11 penalties for 81 yards , which are certainly avoidable mistakes that also played a large role in their loss.

Bosa is clearly an outstanding talent, winning Defensive Player of the Year this season after recording 18.5 sacks in the regular season. However, it seems that losing with grace is still something that he still needs to work on.

[ Matt Barrows on Twitter ]

The post NFL world blasts Nick Bosa’s salty Super Bowl comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 61

hammer of the heretic
2d ago

"losing in large part because of injuries at the QB position"? LOL. They lost because their supposedly "elite" defense got exposed and gave up 31 points. Bosa is the most overrated player in football. whine, whine, whine. man up for once. geesh.

Reply(4)
19
Margaret Sigler
2d ago

49ers are still crying about that blowout ! we dont care who dont watch the SUPERBOWL because we know you are mad because it should of been you guys. All the talk about coming to Philadelphia and put a hurting on our Quarterback and players, the cheating you all was trying to do , It all backfired because you Got Caught doing the cheating, roughing up our Quarterback by pushing in hard in too the sideline benches, Punching at the football when our EAGLES player still had the football under his arm got caught doing it, slamming our player got caught . So dont watch it ! 49ers are true cheating, high tempered, Cant take a lose well ,they get frustrated and want to fight. Bad sportsmanship.Next Season other teams better beware of the 49ers behavior and they Cheat in the game. EAGLES play a good game and you didnt like it . Cry babies sore losers 49ers.

Reply(2)
12
donald stevens
2d ago

stay classy SF, just like in the game when your little temper tantrums cost you yards and gave up first downs. turns out SF defense was only good until someone came out and punched them in the mouth (metaphorically) like both teams who are still playing

Reply(2)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo With Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack After Retirement News

Tom Brady is showing love to his family as he retires from the NFL. On Wednesday morning, the former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram Story to share photos of his family and his football career. And in one of the stories, Brady posts a photo of himself with his ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son Jack. The photo (that can be seen here) shows Brady and the Blue Bloods star wearing gray button-down shirts while Jack is standing in between them. Brady is wearing white pants while Moynahan is wearing black. Jack is seen wearing a white button-down shirt with tan joggers.
E! News

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
thecomeback.com

NFL insider makes big Lamar Jackson contract prediction

Lamar Jackson and his second contract will be one of the biggest storylines of the NFL off-season. Whether the Baltimore Ravens extend, tag, or let the 2020 NFL MVP walk will be one of the most consequential decisions of the year and perhaps the future as well. One NFL insider said he believes the team will end up tagging Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear on Thursday that he’s not going to let the team trade him to the San Francisco 49ers. However, it does appear that there are two potential suitors lined up if and when Green Bay decided to part ways with its legendary quarterback. According to Pro Football Read more... The post 2 teams emerging as favorites for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news

Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Comeback

Eagles’ player indicted on horrible charges

A week and a half before Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing a disturbing situation with one player on their roster. Josh Sills, listed as the team’s backup right guard on their most recent depth chart, has been indicted on one charge of rape and one charge of kidnapping over a 2019 incident. Read more... The post Eagles’ player indicted on horrible charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

The Comeback

60K+
Followers
1K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy