Interior advances ConocoPhillips' giant oil project in Alaska with final review
The Interior Department finalized its environmental review for ConocoPhillips' Willow project Wednesday, laying the groundwork for approval next month of what would be the nation's largest oil development on public lands.
Coalition Calls For Better Protection Of National Parks From Oil And Gas Development
With four prominent national parks as examples of actual and potential impacts of oil and gas development, the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks is calling on the Biden administration and Congress to better protect the National Park System from energy development. Air quality conditions are worsening at Carlsbad Caverns...
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself
Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
Outrage as US government advances $8bn Alaska oil drilling plan
Interior department report recommends scaled-back version of ConocoPhillips’ Willow project despite Biden campaign pledge
House to vote on bill offsetting Biden's SPR drawdown with more oil and gas production
The House will vote Friday on the Strategic Production Response Act, which would boost U.S. oil and gas production in response to drawdowns of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
U.S. pipeline company Enterprise bolstered by acquisitions, higher volumes
Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners added thousands of miles to its pipeline infrastructure last year.
TC Energy Pipe to LNG Site Sees Costs Soar to $10.9B
The price tag for TC Energy Corp.’s Coastal GasLink project has jumped to C$14.5 billion ($10.9 billion) — more than double the original estimate — as labor woes plague a pipeline that will supply Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export plant. The cost may rise...
Senate passes bill to ban TikTok on state devices
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate passed its version of the TikTok ban bill on Wednesday and sent it over to the House, where its bill awaits Judiciary Committee review. The TikTok bill was among several the Senate sent across the Capitol on Wednesday. Both TikTok bills originated as...
U.S. Pipeline Operator Predicts A Big Year For The Permian Basin
Enterprise Products Partners, the pipeline operator, expects higher global demand for crude oil and natural gas from the United States this year and higher output from the Permian, Reuters has reported. The optimistic expectations come despite signals from the oil industry itself that production growth is not among this year’s...
Senate, House work through bills during Tuesday floor sessions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A severance-tax investment fund once considered a great hope for the state state is now heading for the dustbin. SB 444 will formally terminate the Future Fund. The Senate approved the bill on Tuesday and sent it to the House. Talk of a Future Fund began...
Transgender care ban for minors gets pushback at public hearing, but heads toward passage in House
Almost all participants in a public hearing spoke against a bill that would ban aspects of gender affirming care for minors. The bill is lined up for a passage vote in the House of Delegates on Friday. One of the speakers expressing deep criticism of the bill has no doubt...
U.S. crude and petroleum products demand rises in November -EIA
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose 178,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November to 20.59 million bpd, the highest since August, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Tuesday in its Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM) report.
Herbert Hoover schools given much appreciated funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the last six and a half years, students at Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview have grown accustomed to a different learning environment. The high school was wiped out back in 2016 due to the flood, forcing students and teachers to operate in portable buildings set up in the Elkview Middle School parking lot.
WVU, Marshall make budget presentations in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of WVU and Marshall made budget presentations before the state Senate Finance Committee on Thursday afternoon. Both schools described a rapidly changing post-pandemic environment that makes state funding very important to their budgets. The legislature approved $16.6 million for WVU and $9.7 million for MU.
