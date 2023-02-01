THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 01/28/23 around 6:56 pm, Danville Police responded to the area of Seminary St and Porter St for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim stated he and a friend were inside a residence in the 300 block of Porter St when they heard a knock at the door. The victim stated while checking to see who was knocking, someone started shooting from the outside and the victim was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds and was listed in serious but stable condition. Officers also spoke with the victim’s friend who stated after he heard the knocking at the door; he observed two male black men standing at the door just before the shooting occurred. No further suspect information is currently available.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO