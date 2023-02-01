Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deputies respond to Decatur woman stabbed, son taken into custody
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report Thursday afternoon of a woman that had been stabbed. Deputies located the 51-year-old woman at Lehman Dr. and report that she had suffered multiple stab wounds to her body and neck. Her 18-year-old son, Stone Waller, was taken into custody and is being […]
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
foxillinois.com
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
‘It’s good to see when he smiles’: recovering victim’s mother opens up after shooting suspect’s arrest in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 12-year-old boy is adjusting to life in a wheelchair after he was shot in October. With a suspect now behind bars, his mother is ready to share his story. Like a lot of boys his age, Lamondre Davis loves to play basketball. But a bullet took that away from him. […]
Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
Decatur Police investigating shooting involving two teens
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
foxillinois.com
Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
Urbana Police looking for man accused of using counterfeit money
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who they said tried to use counterfeit money at area businesses. The suspect was captured on security cameras at one of the businesses he visited. He is Black and had a beard and mustache at the time. He was […]
WAND TV
Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
Danville man recovering after weekend shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend. Danville Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the area of Seminary and Porter Streets. Officers were dispatched to that location at 7 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim; they found the […]
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead after they were shot in Decatur Monday night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Drive to see a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing […]
starvedrock.media
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
foxillinois.com
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
foxillinois.com
Former U of I officer sentenced to two years probation for carrying gun while drunk
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A former University of Illinois officer has been sentenced to two years of probation after he had a gun on him while drunk and off duty. Kiel Cotter, 28, of Champaign, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to carrying a firearm with a concealed-carry permit while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
newschannel20.com
Stranger enters U of I students' home several times
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The University of Illinois Police Department (UIPD) is urging students to be aware of their surroundings after they received multiple reports from the 309 East Green apartment building concerning an unknown man entering units uninvited. Mary Claire Hughes, a student at the university, recalled what...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for trespassing, disorderly conduct
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Orlando A. Patan, 33, of Paxton, was arrested for criminal trespass to land and disorderly conduct on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after Paxton police responded around 8:42 p.m. to a call from a residence in the 800 block of East Patton Street seeking his removal from the home. After Patan was told to stay away from the home, he returned and was arrested.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Looking into Saturday Night (Jan 28th) Shooting Near Seminary & Porter Streets
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 01/28/23 around 6:56 pm, Danville Police responded to the area of Seminary St and Porter St for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim stated he and a friend were inside a residence in the 300 block of Porter St when they heard a knock at the door. The victim stated while checking to see who was knocking, someone started shooting from the outside and the victim was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds and was listed in serious but stable condition. Officers also spoke with the victim’s friend who stated after he heard the knocking at the door; he observed two male black men standing at the door just before the shooting occurred. No further suspect information is currently available.
Fire destroys house in Champaign County
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
foxillinois.com
Police recruits now required to take wrongful conviction course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — All police recruits in Illinois are now required to take a course that's designed to improve their investigation tactics in an effort to prevent innocent people from being sent to prison. The Wrongful Conviction Awareness and Avoidance course was first developed by University of Illinois...
Comments / 0