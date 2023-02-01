Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong

Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City man sentence to prison for mushrooms
NEBRASKA CITY - Jacob Murry, 29, of Nebraska City was sentenced to two years in prison and a year of supervised release for attempted possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver in February of 2022. Police report a north Seventh Street traffic stop where illegal drugs were found, including...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos from Omaha officers' body cameras show suspect holding a gun in fatal storage unit shooting
OMAHA -- Omaha Police Department body camera photos show a burglary suspect holding a handgun moments before two officers were shot and the suspect was killed at a storage facility near 53rd and Center streets late Monday night. Officer Nicholas Lanning and Officer Joshua Moore were both wounded during an...
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on Tuesday to 37 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Meadows will serve three years of supervised release.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Omaha Man on Drug & Driving Charges in Holt County
Troopers report the arrest of an Omaha, Nebraska man Wednesday afternoon in Holt County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 59-year-old Edwin C. Conway on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated as an aggravated offender, not having a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
KETV.com
All 7 suspects in custody for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — All seven suspects wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man are in custody, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. On Thursday, Trebor Carman, 19, and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha, and Devin Akins was arrested by the Shreveport Louisiana Police Department, according to authorities.
klkntv.com
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
KETV.com
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
kbsi23.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
WOWT
Omaha man who barricaded himself in excavator gets 8 years for federal firearm offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An Omaha man who barricaded himself in an excavator in Council Bluffs about two years ago was sentenced Tuesday in a federal court in Iowa for a firearm offense. Ryan Daniel Linehan, 42, of Omaha, was sentenced to 100 months — a little more than...
NebraskaTV
Lincoln man charged following fire, pursuit in Greeley County takes plea deal
GREELEY, Neb. — A Lincoln man charged following a fire and subsequent pursuit in Greeley County has taken a plea deal. According to Greeley County District Court records, Martin Markvicka, 34, pleaded guilty last week to charges of first-degree arson and possession of less than 10 grams of meth.
klkntv.com
Gun stolen from unlocked truck in Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gun was reported stolen from an unlocked truck in a neighborhood near Antelope Park on Tuesday, Lincoln Police say. A Glock handgun, $400 cash, a debit card and a Venmo card were all stolen from the truck, which was parked near 33rd and South Streets.
iheart.com
Seven people charged with murder in drug-related robbery death
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Seven people are facing murder charges in connection to a Council Bluffs drug-related robbery death. The Council Bluffs Police Department says the evening of January 8th, officers were called to an apartment building near 4th Street and Willow to investigate a call of shots fired. CBPD says arriving officers located the victim, 19 year old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, NE, in one of the apartments. Investigators say Dobberstine suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants
(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
