ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pen Argyl, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Becahi, Notre Dame top seeds for D-11 team wrestling championship

As expected, Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame earned the top seeds for Saturday’s District 11 team wrestling championship. The one-day tournament will get underway at Freedom on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the 2A quarterfinals, then the 3A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., both sets of semifinals at 1 p.m. and the finals at 5:30 p.m. There will be no consolations or “true second” bouts.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton boys basketball hosts Phillipsburg, Feb. 1, 2023

Easton boys basketball hosts Phillipsburg, Feb. 1, 2023. Easton's Azuz Muhammad (11) goes up between Phillipsburg's Jayveon Jackson (44) and Phillipsburg's Jaylen Miller (2) as he attempts to score. Easton boys basketball hosts Phillipsburg, Feb. 1, 2023 Get Photo.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament

Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament. Phillipsburg's Nilaja Wiltshire (43) drives to the basket for two points against Delaware Valley during the 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament on Jan. 31, 2023.Get Photo. 2 / 26. Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Pokrivsak tried to honor past while moving Easton forward during 20 years as AD

Jim Pokrivsak, sitting outside the high school’s athletic office, reflected on his first gig with the Easton Area School District. “I needed a summer job and Tim Case was the head custodian here at the high school. He eventually became the director of maintenance in the district for many years,” Pokrivsak said. “... He brought me on as a college student to help cut grass and take care of the school. I always had that pride in Easton. So, it was nice for me to work here in the summers to prepare the school for the start of the school year.”
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant

FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

DG Market with groceries coming to South Side Easton in building specially adapted to site

A new kind of Dollar General store is coming to South Side Easton, known as a DG Market that offers both groceries and traditional dollar-store fare. It’s the Phase 2 of The Mill at Easton, which opened last summer with 55 apartments offering rents priced for working-class tenants. The 620 Coal St. property is the redevelopment of the former Black Diamond Enterprises, where metal surfaces and tabletops for restaurants were manufactured, and before that, Stewart Silk Mill.
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
beckersasc.com

OCLI Vision acquires Bausch Eye Associates

OCLI Vision, an ophthalmology provider backed by management organization Spectrum Vision Partners, has acquired Bausch Eye Associates in Allentown, Pa. This is Spectrum's 23rd acquisition since 2017 and its 14th acquisition in Pennsylvania. OCLI previously acquired Bethlehem-based Valley Eye Surgery Center. Both practices are located in the Lehigh Valley region.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy