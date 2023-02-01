Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Related
Nazareth’s Doone brings individual motivation to team wrestling tournament
Saturday may the District 11 3A team wrestling championship, but Jake Doone can be excused if he has a personal mission. Doone’s first priority will be to help his Nazareth team, the No. 2 seed, advance to the PIAA 3A championship next week in Hershey.
Becahi, Notre Dame top seeds for D-11 team wrestling championship
As expected, Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame earned the top seeds for Saturday’s District 11 team wrestling championship. The one-day tournament will get underway at Freedom on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the 2A quarterfinals, then the 3A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., both sets of semifinals at 1 p.m. and the finals at 5:30 p.m. There will be no consolations or “true second” bouts.
Girls basketball rankings: Colonial League adds 2 more teams to Top 10
The Northwestern and Palmerton girls basketball teams have secured consistent spots in the rankings this season. But other than those two squads, a few teams from the Colonial League have bounced in and out of the Top 10.
Lehigh’s Taylor learning tough but valuable wrestling lessons
Nathan Taylor got a lesson last week – a lesson the Lehigh freshman 285-pounder hopes will come in handy when postseason gets underway. Taylor took on Arizona State sophomore Cohlton Schultz, the 2022 national runner-up, during the teams’ dual at Grace Hall on Saturday and came away with a 3-1 loss.
20-0: Easton girls basketball stays unbeaten by thrashing Phillipsburg
The Phillipsburg girls basketball team tried to stick around in the first quarter against undefeated Easton in the rivalry matchup on Wednesday night. But the Red Rovers showed off their strength in the second quarter, scoring the first 11 points of the frame and holding the visiting Stateliners to just two points in the eight minutes.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton boys basketball hosts Phillipsburg, Feb. 1, 2023
Easton boys basketball hosts Phillipsburg, Feb. 1, 2023. Easton's Azuz Muhammad (11) goes up between Phillipsburg's Jayveon Jackson (44) and Phillipsburg's Jaylen Miller (2) as he attempts to score. Easton boys basketball hosts Phillipsburg, Feb. 1, 2023 Get Photo.
Diocese rules prohibit boys from wrestling girls creates forfeit challenges: What comes next?
Nearly a year ago to the day, the Diocese of Allentown addressed directly the practice of high school wrestling teams sending girls out to face boys knowing that the six schools under the diocese’s watch were required to forfeit those matches. That decision was announced the day after one...
LehighValleyLive.com
Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament
Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament. Phillipsburg's Nilaja Wiltshire (43) drives to the basket for two points against Delaware Valley during the 2nd round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls basketball tournament on Jan. 31, 2023.Get Photo. 2 / 26. Phillipsburg hosts Delaware Valley: 2nd round...
Pokrivsak tried to honor past while moving Easton forward during 20 years as AD
Jim Pokrivsak, sitting outside the high school’s athletic office, reflected on his first gig with the Easton Area School District. “I needed a summer job and Tim Case was the head custodian here at the high school. He eventually became the director of maintenance in the district for many years,” Pokrivsak said. “... He brought me on as a college student to help cut grass and take care of the school. I always had that pride in Easton. So, it was nice for me to work here in the summers to prepare the school for the start of the school year.”
Lehigh wrestlers drop out of top 25 in NWCA coaches poll
One way for Lehigh wrestling fans to look at this week’s NWCA coaches poll is that the Mountain Hawks are ranked 26th. The other way would be to say Lehigh has dropped out of the top 25. The Mountain Hawks (6-9) are the top “receiving votes” team after losses...
Lehigh Valley weather: January breaks temperature record
January 2023 was one for the record books — not for wintry weather, but for warmth. The average temperature of 38.3 degrees broke a Lehigh Valley record set in 1990 by more than a full degree, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. January’s normal mean average temperature is 30.1 degrees.
WFMZ-TV Online
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
11 Lehigh Valley students named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates
Eleven high school students from the Lehigh Valley are among 198 in Pennsylvania named as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, the state Department of Education has announced. The program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor distinguished graduating high school seniors each year, the Department of...
East Stroudsburg South High School fights food insecurity
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Boxes of non-perishable food — cans, cereal, and pasta — are the most recent donations to the Purple Pantry at East Stroudsburg South High School. The food comes from Giant's Fill-A-Plate food drive. "Without the donations, we would not be able to do...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
DG Market with groceries coming to South Side Easton in building specially adapted to site
A new kind of Dollar General store is coming to South Side Easton, known as a DG Market that offers both groceries and traditional dollar-store fare. It’s the Phase 2 of The Mill at Easton, which opened last summer with 55 apartments offering rents priced for working-class tenants. The 620 Coal St. property is the redevelopment of the former Black Diamond Enterprises, where metal surfaces and tabletops for restaurants were manufactured, and before that, Stewart Silk Mill.
Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts
COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
beckersasc.com
OCLI Vision acquires Bausch Eye Associates
OCLI Vision, an ophthalmology provider backed by management organization Spectrum Vision Partners, has acquired Bausch Eye Associates in Allentown, Pa. This is Spectrum's 23rd acquisition since 2017 and its 14th acquisition in Pennsylvania. OCLI previously acquired Bethlehem-based Valley Eye Surgery Center. Both practices are located in the Lehigh Valley region.
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
New ice cream stand set to bring sweet, cool treats to Wilson street corner
A radio talk show host, author and financial literacy expert is set to open his next business venture in Wilson Borough. Larry Steinhouse of Bucks County is working to transform a blighted food stand, at the corner of Butler and South 23rd streets, into an ice cream haven by April 1. He plans to call it, “The Ice Cream Corner,” at 2300 Butler St.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0