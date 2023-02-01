Coupa’s inaugural survey reveals a majority of supply chain decision-makers don’t anticipate supply chain issues improving in the coming year. Disruption and uncertainty have become the new normal for the global supply chain. A majority (82%) of supply chain leaders anticipate challenges will worsen or stay the same during the next 6 to 12 months according to new survey data from Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM).

1 DAY AGO