Read full article on original website
Related
CPS Energy budget approved with no rate increase, but two planned for following years
CPS Energy customers won’t see a rate increase in 2023, but two substantial hikes loom on the horizon, utility officials reaffirmed Monday. The discussion around rate increases came as the board of trustees voted Monday to approve a roughly $1.7 billion operating budget that will take effect Wednesday, the first day of the utility’s 2024 fiscal year.
solarindustrymag.com
Emerson Debuts Ovation Green Single-System Renewable Energy Management Platform
Emerson says it is combining its power-sector expertise and renewable energy capabilities into its Ovation Green portfolio to help power generation companies meet the needs of customers navigating the transition to green energy generation and storage. By uniting the recently acquired Mita-Teknik software and technology with its own Ovation automation...
salestechstar.com
Consumers Should Brace for Continued Supply Chain Disorder in 2023
Coupa’s inaugural survey reveals a majority of supply chain decision-makers don’t anticipate supply chain issues improving in the coming year. Disruption and uncertainty have become the new normal for the global supply chain. A majority (82%) of supply chain leaders anticipate challenges will worsen or stay the same during the next 6 to 12 months according to new survey data from Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM).
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0