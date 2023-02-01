ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Wentworth, GA

wtoc.com

WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
wtoc.com

Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth Chief of Police announces retirement

UPDATE: This story did not originally include the second statement from Matthew Libby. PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Chief of Police Matthew Libby has announced his retirement today. Libby spent 31 years in law enforcement and 10 of those years as Chief of Police of Port Wentworth. His retirement will be effective […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
HAMPTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Unstable foundation closes streets near Federal Courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several streets and some businesses have been closed near the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Officials said engineers found an unstable foundation in the area. The following roads are expected to remain closed until 4 p.m. Friday: Businesses on State Street right across from […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Construction begins in Walthourville to improve water lines

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville is in the middle of doing a major overhaul on their water system, something Mayor Larry Baker says is more than 10 years past due. Construction has started to improve all of the water lines in the city to try to fix...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD Chief Lenny Gunther talks to News 3 on shaping force in new role

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a new era for the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Chief Lenny Gunther sat down with News 3 Monday to discuss how he plans to shape the department. Chief Gunther plans to roll out new training that focuses on decision-making, communication, de-escalation, and leadership. “We’re bringing in training called ICAT: Integrating, Communication, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

House fire in Hinesville leaves one person without a home

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is without a home after a fire on Thursday night in Hinesville. According to Liberty Fire Services Chief Brian Derby, the fire began just after 9 p.m. at a two story house on the 700 block of Pate Rogers Road. The second story of...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA

