WTOC Exclusive: One-on-one with new Chatham County manager Michael Kaigler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Michael Kaigler is the new county manager appointed by the county commission last month but he’s served in the role since the summer. Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler spoke about several things he’s working on to make Chatham County a better place for employees and people living here.
Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
Garden City residents speak against development near Rossignol Hill neighborhood
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Land that a family has passed down for half a century is at the center of controversy. It’s already zoned industrial and developers want to build a warehouse, but residents in the Rossignol Hill neighborhood packed a town hall meeting to say they’ve had enough.
Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
Hearing held to decide if Murdaugh’s financial crimes should be included in murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - The morning session of day nine was dominated by a hearing without the jury, as the judge considered whether or not charges against Alex Murdaugh for financial crimes should be allowed to be included as evidence for the double murder trial. “The money is taken straight...
Georgia police chief announces retirement days after young cop resigns over religious post about gay marriage
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - The police chief of Port Wentworth, Georgia, retired Monday in the wake of national news coverage related to a young officer who said he felt pressured to resign from the department after he was suspended for a religious social media post saying "there's no such thing" as gay marriage.
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
Quinton Simon: Mother's attorneys fight order to hand over dental records, journal entries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Leilani Simon indicted on 19 counts for killing toddler son. Attorneys for Leilani Simon, the young mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son and dumping his body in a dumpster, are fighting a subpoena to turn over her dental records and personal writings in the days leading up to his murder.
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
Former residents, community members speak against development of Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday night, an open house was held on the development of Yamacraw Village. The Housing Authority has been looking into tearing down the current facility and rebuilding. However, former residents and concerned community members think that would make rent unaffordable for those currently living there. The...
Construction begins in Walthourville to improve water lines
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville is in the middle of doing a major overhaul on their water system, something Mayor Larry Baker says is more than 10 years past due. Construction has started to improve all of the water lines in the city to try to fix...
SPD Chief Lenny Gunther talks to News 3 on shaping force in new role
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a new era for the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Chief Lenny Gunther sat down with News 3 Monday to discuss how he plans to shape the department. Chief Gunther plans to roll out new training that focuses on decision-making, communication, de-escalation, and leadership. “We’re bringing in training called ICAT: Integrating, Communication, […]
House fire in Hinesville leaves one person without a home
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is without a home after a fire on Thursday night in Hinesville. According to Liberty Fire Services Chief Brian Derby, the fire began just after 9 p.m. at a two story house on the 700 block of Pate Rogers Road. The second story of...
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
Three months later: Fire report reveals $1.5 million in damage to Azure Cove apartment building
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning more about the damage done after a big fire in Garden City displaced several families. It happened at the Azure Cove apartments off Highway 80 almost three months ago. The flames are hard to forget. The night of November 9th changed the...
Board of education discusses decline in faculty, staff retention rate at Savannah Chatham Co. public schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Faculty and staff retention rates are dropping in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. The board of education met and discussed the decline earlier Wednesday. A presentation to the board of education showed last school year’s retention rates for teachers were 4% lower than the 2020-2021.
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a Chatham County school bus driver told students they couldn’t speak Spanish, their native language. “You cannot be telling these children they cannot speak Spanish on the bus ma’am.”. Alex Morales’s sisters attend Gould Elementary School. On Tuesday,...
