Ohio State

sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
Best museums in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Forget those bad memories of grade school field trips to stuffy institutions to view dusty dioramas or Renaissance portraits of ladies of the court. From classic Impressionism to creative takes on sculpture to the latest dinosaur discoveries, there is something everyone will appreciate at a museum these days. And many of them are now wired for the 21st Century, outfitted with all manner of high-tech and interactive exhibits and displays.
Gradual warming throughout the weekend: Northeast Ohio’s forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Arctic cold conditions will move into the area Thursday night with Friday’s highs set to only reach about 12 degrees. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for moderate breezes tomorrow and wind chills that will drop below zero. Morning snow showers are possible with chances tapering off in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into single digits. Saturday will see periods of sun and clouds with highs topping out around freezing. Saturday’s overnight lows will only drop into the upper 20s and Sunday will see highs back in the low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions.
