Powerball jackpot $700 million for Saturday drawing; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million for the drawing on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, making it the sixth-largest prize in the lottery’s history. The $700 million jackpot is the 10th-largest in U.S. history. There has been no Powerball winner since Nov. 19. The...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
Winning Powerball numbers with $653 million jackpot for February 1, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $653 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $50,000 prize: 1 winner. $200 prize: 16 winners. $100 prize: 61 winners.
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $31 million in January 31 drawing: See where it was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — We have another big winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. This is the second time in recent weeks that the Mega Millions jackpot has been hit in that state.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Ohio reports 8,260 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Feb. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio stayed nearly steady, registering 8,260 this week as compared to 8,155 last week. This marks the third straight week below 8,300. The last time that the state’s weekly case number was about 8,000 was in April. Ohio...
SNAP Schedule: When Ohio Direction Card Benefits Are Sent in February
Ohio residents who qualify for food stamps, now known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last...
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
Best museums in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Forget those bad memories of grade school field trips to stuffy institutions to view dusty dioramas or Renaissance portraits of ladies of the court. From classic Impressionism to creative takes on sculpture to the latest dinosaur discoveries, there is something everyone will appreciate at a museum these days. And many of them are now wired for the 21st Century, outfitted with all manner of high-tech and interactive exhibits and displays.
Gradual warming throughout the weekend: Northeast Ohio’s forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Arctic cold conditions will move into the area Thursday night with Friday’s highs set to only reach about 12 degrees. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for moderate breezes tomorrow and wind chills that will drop below zero. Morning snow showers are possible with chances tapering off in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into single digits. Saturday will see periods of sun and clouds with highs topping out around freezing. Saturday’s overnight lows will only drop into the upper 20s and Sunday will see highs back in the low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza Heaven
Ohio is renowned for its mouth-watering pizza, with countless pizzerias vying for the title of the best. After extensive research and myriad slices consumed, it is safe to say that the best pizzeria in Ohio can be found in the heart of Cleveland — Tony’s Pizza Palace.
