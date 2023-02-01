CLEVELAND, Ohio - Arctic cold conditions will move into the area Thursday night with Friday’s highs set to only reach about 12 degrees. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for moderate breezes tomorrow and wind chills that will drop below zero. Morning snow showers are possible with chances tapering off in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into single digits. Saturday will see periods of sun and clouds with highs topping out around freezing. Saturday’s overnight lows will only drop into the upper 20s and Sunday will see highs back in the low 40s with mostly cloudy conditions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO