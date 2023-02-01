ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Quick hits: Illini foul up in 81-79 loss at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Both Illinois and Iowa this week acknowledged their current rivalry. And for the first time in three years, Iowa can claim bragging rights in the rivalry after another memorable battle. Tony Perkins scored 25 of his career-high 32 points in the second half to lead...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

First Impressions: Tony Perkins takeover thumps Fightin Illini in Carver-Hawkeye

The emotion, atmosphere and talent were all on full display during Saturday's rivalry showdown between Iowa and Illinois inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After a back-and-forth contest, Iowa came out on top 81-79 in one of the more entertaining games of the season. Perkins put Iowa City on his back and erupted for a career-high 32 points, including going 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Husker staff wants to make sure it pays respect to the senior tape

It'll be one of those stories probably retold in high supply if Jeremiah Charles goes on to tear it up at Nebraska. His recruitment, and the story of him putting on a show on the night Matt Rhule and coaches walked into the high school gym, has already received its share of run in these parts. But this past Wednesday, with the papers now signed, Rhule could actually speak himself about the additions of Charles and his Arlington (Texas) Martin teammate Ismael Smith Flores.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis

Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast. The Huskers offered 2024 Salem (Va.) running back Peyton Lewis, a track and football standout that has seen his football recruiting profile grow in recent weeks.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy