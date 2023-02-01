Highlights: Leatherman double-double lifts Carver over McMain, 60-46

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — While Tuesday night’s meeting between McMain-Carver lacked the firepower and stakes of the previous meetings between the respective 2020-21 and 2021-22 LHSAA Class 4A state champions , a lively crowd was on hand in Desire Area of New Orleans.

After a slow start en route to a 20-20 halftime score, George Washington Carver woke up with a 13-0 run to start the second half to defeat visiting McMain, 60-46.

Sophomore Daijon Leatherman led the Rams with 20 points and 25 rebounds, as well as four blocks. Jaylon Hicks scored 19, while Laurence Nathan added 11.

McMain’s Donte Briggs led the Mustangs with 17 points, followed by Lionel Larvardain’s 11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.