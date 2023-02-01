ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Highlights: Leatherman double-double lifts Carver over McMain, 60-46

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — While Tuesday night’s meeting between McMain-Carver lacked the firepower and stakes of the previous meetings between the respective 2020-21 and 2021-22 LHSAA Class 4A state champions , a lively crowd was on hand in Desire Area of New Orleans.

After a slow start en route to a 20-20 halftime score, George Washington Carver woke up with a 13-0 run to start the second half to defeat visiting McMain, 60-46.

Sophomore Daijon Leatherman led the Rams with 20 points and 25 rebounds, as well as four blocks. Jaylon Hicks scored 19, while Laurence Nathan added 11.

McMain’s Donte Briggs led the Mustangs with 17 points, followed by Lionel Larvardain’s 11.

Video: Lunch for the Ragin Cajuns: Lutcher prep star Winfield signs with Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana-Lafayette added a gem to its 2023 recruiting class. Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield signs the Ragin Cajuns Wednesday. The man they call “Lunch” accounted for 70 touchdowns, leading Lutcher to the Division II state championship. Wednesday in Lutcher, Richie Mills talked to Winfield and Lutcher head coach Dwain Jenkins. In the championship game against North […]
LUTCHER, LA
"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

