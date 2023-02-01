Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Gray Police looking for suspects involved in series of vehicle break-ins and thefts
GRAY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gray Police are investigating several vehicles that were broken into. Officers reported that in the early morning hours of February 1st several vehicles were broken into. Officers said valuables and a firearm were taken out the the vehicles, and some of the vehicles were damaged due...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
wgxa.tv
Shoplifter wanted by Fort Valley Police Department
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is wanted for shoplifting. Fort Valley Police are looking for Joe Wesley Jackson Jr. who was last seen in the Fort Valley area. Officers said Jackson is wanted for felony obstruction and shoplifting. Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked...
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
wgxa.tv
Ongoing Investigation in search of Cochran man who shot 68-year-old multiple times
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Cochran fugitive is wanted by Pulaski Police and GBI for aggravated assault. On February 1st the Pulaski County 9-1-1 dispatch center received a call about a man shot. Pulaski County deputies said they reached out to GBI to assist with the investigation of this incident.
Warrant: Man charged in death of store manager followed victims' van to home in south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The 40-year-old man accused of killing a store manager outside his home in south Bibb County was arrested after investigators found messages on his phone about the shooting, according to the arrest warrant. Terrell Mills was charged in the shooting death of Pinal Kumar Patel on...
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley man wanted for fraudulent checks scheme caught
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A wanted man is now in custody. Jalen Rashon McDonald was wanted by Fort Valley Police on charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime. Officers were trying to locate McDonald in the Fort Valley area, and in less than a week they found him.
WMAZ
Man wanted after shooting a 68-year-old man at home in Hawkinsville, Pulaski investigator says
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly shot a 68-year-old on Wednesday in Hawksinville, according to Pulaski investigator Freddie Yates. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Commerce Street. Yates said 24-year-old James Ian Spires shot James Cheek three or...
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
WALB 10
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested and one is still wanted for questioning after January shooting incidents. Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property.
WALB 10
Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
Text messages lead to arrest of suspect in January south Bibb County triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — We have new details from a deadly triple shooting nearly two weeks ago in a south Bibb County family's driveway. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday one suspect is in custody. Wednesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got a copy of his arrest warrant. We learned Terrell Mills, 40, is charged with the shooting of Pinal Kumar Patel and his family. Mills is locked up in the Jones County jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. His arrest warrant in Bibb County answered many of our questions. Here's what we know.
WALB 10
APD searching for missing boy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
wgxa.tv
Warrant: Bibb Co. Corrections Deputy talked with inmates using contraband cell phones
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A corrections deputy has been arrested after investigators say she was having inappropriate conversations with an inmate. In documents obtained by WGXA News, investigators say Paulette Anita Lanier had conversations with three Georgia Department of Corrections inmates using contraband cell phones. They say in one of the conversations, Lanier discussed an ongoing homicide investigation, along with security operations within the jail. Investigators say Lanier also gave the inmates the names of on-duty deputies.
wgxa.tv
Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired
UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive. It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that...
40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January...
WALB 10
17-year-old charged in fatal Albany hotel shooting, separate shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in two Albany shootings, one being fatal, has been arrested, per the Albany Police Department (APD). Anthony Manriquez, 17, was arrested on Tuesday by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office in Baconton. Manriquez is suspected in the murder of Jerri Dudley at the Sunrise...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
Comments / 1