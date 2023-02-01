ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Texas Football: Cedric Baxter Jr. is ‘a sponge’ in winter workouts

A few weeks into winter workouts, the Texas football program has a lot of new early enrollees in the mix from the 2023 recruiting class. One of those highly anticipated new enrollees for head coach Steve Sarkisian and this Texas program is the former elite five-star Orlando Edgewater (FL) running back recruit Cedric Baxter Jr.
AUSTIN, TX
hornfm.com

Texas Men’s Basketball Moves to No.1 Spot in Big 12

On Monday night, Texas Men’s Basketball beat No. 11 Baylor back home at the Moody Center, 76-71. This win moves the Longhorns into first place in the Big 12 Conference with a 7-2 record. After Iowa State’s loss to Texas Tech in overtime and Kansas’ win over K-State on...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class

With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season

For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Predicting every 2023 late signing day commitment

In less than 12 hours, the festivities of the regular signing period will take place as the 2023 Texas football recruiting class will look to put the finishing touches in place. It looks like head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff could have a couple more tricks up their sleeve before it’s all said and done for this recruiting cycle in terms of going after high school prospects.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours

Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
GEORGETOWN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Dang! Tree Falls on Pink Croc-Wearing Fella’s Truck in Austin, Texas

"I don't have tree insurance, what am I gonna do?" Somebody, please remix this man's words with some auto-tune and make it a song. I'm definitely not making fun of this poor soul's misfortune. It would suck so bad to walk outside and see this. The only upside, and it's a big one, is that he wasn't in it at the time the tree fell. I feel for ya, brutha.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program

A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX

