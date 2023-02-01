Read full article on original website
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
tourcounsel.com
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
Report: Austin To Lose WGC-Match Play Casting Doubt Over Tournament's Future
Doubts emerge over future of WGC events with Austin reportedly set to lose the Match Play after this year
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours
Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
Dang! Tree Falls on Pink Croc-Wearing Fella’s Truck in Austin, Texas
"I don't have tree insurance, what am I gonna do?" Somebody, please remix this man's words with some auto-tune and make it a song. I'm definitely not making fun of this poor soul's misfortune. It would suck so bad to walk outside and see this. The only upside, and it's a big one, is that he wasn't in it at the time the tree fell. I feel for ya, brutha.
inforney.com
Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program
A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
How the February 2023 winter storm compares to other historical ice events in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a week across the Austin metro and Central Texas!. The entirety of Central Texas was under a Winter Storm Warning as a result of freezing rain that reached a half an inch in accumulation in many areas. Some areas, especially Kingsland, received nearly three quarters of an inch of ice accumulation.
How the elderly population in Austin are managing the winter storm: 'I was not prepared'
AUSTIN, Texas — Karen Steans woke up to find a fallen tree on her driveway. "We can't go anywhere, our son and daughter in law stopped at the grocery store on their way here and so, they could get us groceries cause otherwise I don't know, we didn't have enough for all of us," Steans said.
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
A Mexican Woman Revealed The 'Best' Tacos In Austin & So Many Locals Are Agreeing With Her
Tacos are one of the most beloved dishes by Texans, and with so many iterations of them offered by local taquerias and restaurants, it can be hard to find "the best ones out there." One Mexican woman living in Texas took it to her TikTok account to reveal her fave...
