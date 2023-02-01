Read full article on original website
Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
Rep. Roger Goodman: ‘Police actually politicized’ Washington’s restrictive pursuit law
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, said police “politicized” the current law that says police officers in Washington state can’t give chase to suspects in vehicles unless they have probable cause that a violent crime or sex crime has been committed. The law in question is House Bill 1054, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021, which upped the police pursuit threshold to probable cause...
Nurses lobby legislators for better working conditions, hospital association opposes legislation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Thursday, dozens of nurses with the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) lobbied lawmakers in Olympia to pass Senate Bill 5236. The bill has three major parts: capping the number of patients a nurse can care for; reinforce a law regarding meals and breaks; and give nurses more say during committee meetings, according to Katharine Weiss, WSNA's director of government.
Washington may lower mandatory school age from 8 to 6
Washington is the only state in the nation that doesn't require kids to go to school until age 8 — but that could change this year.What's happening: A bill in Washington's Legislature would lower the state's compulsory age for school attendance from 8 to 6.With few exceptions, parents of kids not in public or private school would need to document they are offering robust homeschooling by age 6.The big picture: More than half of U.S. states — 26 — require students to start school by age 6, according to the Education Commission of the States. Others mandate school attendance by...
Attorney General Ferguson Recovers Another $9.3M In Stolen Unemployment Money
OLYMPIA — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million stolen as part of a massive fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money had been deposited by fraudsters into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered Bank of America to return the stolen funds to Washington state.
Free ID Cards Now Available for Homeless People in Washington
Starting this year, the Washington Department of Licensing will offer a one-time original or renewed state ID card at no cost for those who are homeless and expected to live in Washington. For people who may not be homeless but are receiving public assistance, the DOL is offering cards at...
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
Maternity-Support Bills Introduced to Ensure Pregnant Women Have a Choice (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – While Democratic legislators advocate legislation that seems aimed at making Washington a destination for women seeking abortions, state Senator Ron Muzzall (R-Oak Harbor) has introduced two proposals aimed at aiding women who choose motherhood. Senate Bill 5580 would direct the state Health Care Authority to support...
WACOPS calls on state lawmakers to adjust police reform legislation
WASHINGTON — The evergreen state has some of the strictest police reform laws in the nation, created after George Floyd died in police custody almost three years ago. Many law enforcement officers now say those state laws are stopping them from doing their jobs. One state agency is hoping...
Opposition continues as WA BAC limit bill awaits decision
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill is under consideration in Olympia right now. If passed, it would make Washington the second state, along with Utah, to drop the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. A local survivor of a DUI crash in North Spokane in...
Study propping up Washington police pursuit law called into question
(The Center Square) – The thing currently propping up Washington state’s controversial police pursuit law, which makes high-speed chases difficult for police to justify legally, is the belief that it is saving a great number of lives of innocent parties, either bystanders or passengers, who get hurt in such chases. “Rolling back police pursuit protections will not make us safer,” Dr. Martina Morris, a retired professor of statistics and sociology at the University of Washington, testified before the Washington House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry...
Washington state lawmakers promise bipartisan action to boost housing supply
Legislators in Olympia are considering a host of bills to address the housing crisis, and Tuesday, members from both parties announced they’re finding common ground. A group of lawmakers highlighted a suite of policy proposals, backed by both Republicans and Democrats, that would make regulatory and construction changes aimed at boosting the supply of homes across Washington.
WA lawmakers consider changes to "Death with Dignity Act"
Washington’s 14-year-old assisted suicide law may get an update. A state House committee is scheduled to vote this week on a bipartisan bill designed to make it easier for terminally ill people to peacefully end their lives. “This bill has been in development for more than three years,” said...
Proposed bill would let WA naturopaths prescribe opioids, other controlled meds
Naturopathic doctors say they’re well-positioned to help address Washington’s opioid crisis and provide comprehensive health care in rural parts of the state. But they say a change in state law is needed to practice medicine to the full extent of their training. Naturopathic doctors go to a four-year...
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
New Washington state tax ruled unconstitutional but still being collected
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
Right Turn at Red Lights Could Soon be Banned at Certain Intersections in Washington State
OLYMPIA – A Washington state Senate committee heard public testimony on Tuesday on House Bill 5514, which would make turning right at red lights in the state illegal in specific areas - within 1,000 feet of the following:. elementary or secondary school. child care center. public park or playground.
Mom fighting to make fentanyl test strips more accessible in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Can a vending machine save a life?. A parent who lost her daughter to a fentanyl overdose thinks so, and she's trying to change state law to make fentanyl test strips more accessible. When Allisone McClanahan was little, she used to give her allowance away to...
Did Washington State Really Require Drivers to Make Their Own License Plates?
Did Washington Drivers Once Have To Make Their Own License Plates?. Have you ever heard the story that in the early 1900s, Washington State required drivers to make their own license plates?. It sounds a little far-fetched, but it’s actually true. Let’s look back at this fascinating piece of...
