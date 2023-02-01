Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley plans 2024 White House bid

Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official.

The former South Carolina governor plans to announce her run for president in 2024.

The launch of her campaign is expected to be on Feb. 15 in Charleston.

ALSO READ: Operative jumps from Haley team to Pence amid 2024 jostling

Haley, 51, served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before serving as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“All of a sudden we have this young, vibrant woman in Republican politics in South Carolina that sort of is in the ‘good old boys’ club,’ crashing down doors, taking out the longest-serving member of the Statehouse,” said Joel Hamilton, former York County Republican Party chairman.

When she enters the race, Haley will be the first contender to join the contest against her former boss, who is currently the sole Republican seeking his party’s 2024 nomination.

“Nikki Haley definitely has a history of being doubted and then overcoming challenges,” Hamilton said. “I think that this race is honestly very similar.”

Trump was in South Carolina Saturday for the initial campaign swing of his 2024 campaign, standing alongside Gov. Henry McMaster — who served as Haley’s lieutenant governor — and several GOP members of the state’s delegation, part of his leadership team in the early-voting state.

During the Trump administration, Haley feuded at times with other White House officials while bolstering her own public persona. Her 2018 departure fueled speculation that she would challenge Trump in 2020, or replace Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, but Haley did neither.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Haley initially cast doubts on Trump’s political future but said she wouldn’t challenge him in 2024.

In 2021, Haley told The Associated Press that she “would not run if President Trump ran,” but she has since shifted course, ramping up activity through her Stand for America nonprofit and political action committee, and endorsing dozens of candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

Late last year, during a visit to her alma mater, Haley told an audience at Clemson University that she would be “taking the holidays” to consider a run.

Asked recently why she is now considering a run in spite of her 2021 comments, Haley told Fox News “a lot has changed,” referencing, among other things, U.S. economic troubles.

She went on to say she felt she could be part of “new generational change,” an indirect reference to Trump’s advanced age.

Winthrop University poll

A recent Winthrop University poll asked Republicans who are registered to vote if they think Haley should run for president and 51% responded yes.

Registered Democrat Barry Johnson acknowledged Haley’s success.

“I think she’s very bright and I think she would do well,” Johnson said. “She’s got a lot of people behind her.”

Johnson said Haley could have success among independent voters.

“I think most people would vote for her, other than Trump or (Ron) DeSantis,” he said.

VIDEO: Biden wants South Carolina to be 1st 2024 primary state instead of Iowa, report says