Palm Beach County, FL

thewestsidegazette.com

From The Desk of School Board Member Torey Alston

I am thrilled to give another update on the state of Broward County Public Schools along with the impact on our communities. In the spirit of Black History Month, I will use the titles of various notable songs to amplify a few themes. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” – Just a few days ago,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Riviera Beach classroom gets 'STEM' makeover thanks to FPL grant

A Riviera Beach elementary school is creating learning opportunities for its students that they didn't have before. A $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant from Florida Power & Light has transformed Tracey Howard's second-grade classroom at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School. The classroom has new educational materials, furniture, virtual reality goggles,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
campussafetymagazine.com

Palm Beach Teachers Who Don’t Lock Doors Could Be Fired

West Palm Beach, Florida – The Palm Beach County School Board has officially approved some upgraded security measures on campus. One of the most significant improvements is the adoption of a panic button, which can be used for a wide variety of situations, including medical emergencies, security issues, lockdowns, and minor disturbances, reports WPBF. Every school employee in the district has been issued a panic button.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the wait is over; body cameras are on their way to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in Palm Beach County to equip their deputies with body cameras. In an exclusive...
wflx.com

Ex-firefighter guilty of stealing nearly $159,000 from charity

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a former Palm Beach County firefighter on three of four counts of misappropriating $158,960 from Piper’s Angels Foundation Inc., a North Palm Beach-based charity that provides support to people with cystic fibrosis. Elizabeth Genna Suarez, 34, was found guilty of wire fraud in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Phone scammer posing as Delray Beach police officer

Contact 5 searched newspaper articles across the U.S. and found complaints of people posing as local police officers, dialing for dollars in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Texas and Wisconsin. The incidents took place all this week, including one impacting Delray Beach residents. A Delray Beach woman called Contact 5 from a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
pacechronicle.com

Former Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida

BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
SUNRISE, FL
wflx.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing near West Palm Beach

One man was hospitalized after a stabbing near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 3:30, PBC Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sunset Ranch Road for reports of a fight between adults, with one bleeding. The victim,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

