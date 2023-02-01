Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Superintendent releases recommended boundary map for new high school
The high school boundaries that Superintendent Mike Burke will recommend to the Palm Beach County School Board in two weeks have been released. This has been a contentious process looking at how to balance out capacities at nearby high schools and fill the new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School. The...
thewestsidegazette.com
From The Desk of School Board Member Torey Alston
I am thrilled to give another update on the state of Broward County Public Schools along with the impact on our communities. In the spirit of Black History Month, I will use the titles of various notable songs to amplify a few themes. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” – Just a few days ago,...
Click10.com
Broward superintendent negotiates $365K separation agreement with school board
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools welcomed Vickie L. Cartwright as superintendent on Feb. 24, 2022, and after months of uncertainty, her attorneys negotiated a separation agreement with the school board on Thursday. The negotiations lasted about four hours and the agreement was that the superintendent’s payout...
wflx.com
Riviera Beach classroom gets 'STEM' makeover thanks to FPL grant
A Riviera Beach elementary school is creating learning opportunities for its students that they didn't have before. A $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant from Florida Power & Light has transformed Tracey Howard's second-grade classroom at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School. The classroom has new educational materials, furniture, virtual reality goggles,...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County students claim their future, focus on prospective careers
High schoolers planning for their future. The relationship between the business community and local schools was on full display Tuesday at the annual Palm Beach County Claim Your Future Showcase. More than 1,000 Palm Beach County high school students spoke to representatives from CareerSource, the military, and all different facets...
WSVN-TV
Teacher hit by student during classroom brawl at North Miami Senior High School
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher took a hard fall after getting caught in the middle of some campus chaos. The incident happened when students began fighting in a classroom, and cellphone video showed a glimpse of it all. The teacher was thrown to the ground, and school officials...
campussafetymagazine.com
Palm Beach Teachers Who Don’t Lock Doors Could Be Fired
West Palm Beach, Florida – The Palm Beach County School Board has officially approved some upgraded security measures on campus. One of the most significant improvements is the adoption of a panic button, which can be used for a wide variety of situations, including medical emergencies, security issues, lockdowns, and minor disturbances, reports WPBF. Every school employee in the district has been issued a panic button.
Click10.com
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach police chief to address policing concerns at town hall meeting
West Palm Beach's police chief will speak about a variety of topics and concerns during a forum Tuesday evening following Tyre Nichol's death in Memphis. Frank Adderley spoke with WPTV Tuesday afternoon before the town hall meeting about the importance of having this dialogue with the community. The news, the...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the wait is over; body cameras are on their way to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in Palm Beach County to equip their deputies with body cameras. In an exclusive...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie seeks to recruit new officers amid wave of retirements
As the city of Port St. Lucie continues to grow, its police department needs to keep pace. But like many industries, it is facing challenges with hiring. WPTV spoke with Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc about how they're making headway during a time when officer conduct is in the national spotlight.
wflx.com
Ex-firefighter guilty of stealing nearly $159,000 from charity
A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a former Palm Beach County firefighter on three of four counts of misappropriating $158,960 from Piper’s Angels Foundation Inc., a North Palm Beach-based charity that provides support to people with cystic fibrosis. Elizabeth Genna Suarez, 34, was found guilty of wire fraud in...
wflx.com
Phone scammer posing as Delray Beach police officer
Contact 5 searched newspaper articles across the U.S. and found complaints of people posing as local police officers, dialing for dollars in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Texas and Wisconsin. The incidents took place all this week, including one impacting Delray Beach residents. A Delray Beach woman called Contact 5 from a...
pacechronicle.com
Former Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida
BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
wflx.com
Black History Month celebrations in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Numerous cities in Palm Beach County are honoring the contributions that African Americans have made throughout history, with a variety of celebrations and activities for Black History Month. Black History Month at Mandel Public Library Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL Feb. 1 - 27 The...
cw34.com
Stabbing victim collapses at Dunkin Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a fight between two people escalated into a stabbing, and the victim collapsed at a Dunkin Donuts. The scene is along Sunset Ranch Road, in a neighborhood just northwest of Forest Hill Boulevard and S. Military...
Click10.com
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
WSVN-TV
Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
wflx.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing near West Palm Beach
One man was hospitalized after a stabbing near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 3:30, PBC Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sunset Ranch Road for reports of a fight between adults, with one bleeding. The victim,...
