ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Benzinga

America's $31 Trillion Debt Is Getting Dangerous As Yearly Interest Crosses $500 Billion Mark

Rampant spending at the federal level is causing the national debt to skyrocket. Rising interest rates mean payments on the national debt are becoming a massive burden. The Federal Reserve has been the primary focus of the markets following the 2020 COVID-19 market crash, as generous spending bills have resulted in a massive increase in the overall money supply. To combat this, the Fed has continually increased interest rates to combat rising inflation. While this has been mildly successful, with inflation only rising 6.5% in December, it poses an entirely new challenge.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Rails Against Putin Ally For 'War Criminal' Comment: 'Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't'

Elon Musk on Twitter railed against a Russian state TV host and Vladimir Putin’s ally for calling him a "war criminal" over his company's support for Ukraine. What Happened: Musk said, “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” while replying to a video posted by a Ukrainian diplomat — where Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov is seen denouncing the SpaceX CEO for the donation of more than 20,000 Starlink satellites to Ukraine.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy