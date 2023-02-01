ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 9

Ganja OG
5d ago

So, they find the stolen vehicle in McDonald’s drive thru, they pull up to it, guy gets out and runs away to a near by restaurant and grabs a meat clever. That right there should have been the moment they shoot him, but no after having hostages and a meat cleaver, they let him walk out of the 2nd place and car Jack someone? Then they trace the car jacked car to a location where he’s tried to car Jack others and now has taken over someone’s home?!? SHOOT THE SCUM BAGS DEAD WHY LET THEM CAUSE CAOAS AROUND TOWN. WORTHLESS PIGS

Reply(1)
4
 

kptv.com

Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Southeast Portland. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone inside a home to surrender...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a fight Saturday morning. Police say one man was shot near Southeast 2nd and Morrison. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say no immediate arrests were made and they continue...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUI charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
MARION COUNTY, OR

