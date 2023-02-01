Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Southeast Portland. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone inside a home to surrender...
kptv.com
Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
KATU.com
Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a fight Saturday morning. Police say one man was shot near Southeast 2nd and Morrison. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say no immediate arrests were made and they continue...
KATU.com
Police arrest 39-year-old individual for allegedly shooting gun in Hillsboro backyard
Hillsboro Police say they took a 39-year-old man into custody Saturday morning. At 9 a.m., police responded to a call near the intersection of Northeast 20th Place and Northeast Hyde Street. Neighbors told police they heard hearing gunshots in the backyard of a nearby house. When police arrived, they made...
kptv.com
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
KATU.com
Vancouver Police find stolen firearms, 'ghost' guns when arresting shooting suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Investigators say they seized ten guns, some of which were stolen, when they arrested a suspect in a Vancouver-area shooting. The Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team executed a search warrant at a home as part of a shooting investigation last week. Law enforcement arrested the suspected...
kptv.com
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
KATU.com
Yamhill deputies search for man accused of attacking his brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man accused of attacking his brother with a machete on Friday morning. Deputies responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Amity. The victim was taken to a hospital...
Hood River man involved in hours-long standoff identified as military veteran
Authorities identified the man who was arrested after barricading himself inside a Hood River home where he allegedly fired a gun multiple times as a military veteran.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
KATU.com
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUI charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
Overnight crash kills pedestrian in Gresham
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead in Gresham.
‘I don’t feel like it’s ok:’ Family of fatal shooting victim questions why suspected killer’s arrest took 6 months
Last week, 43-year-old Janae Kelley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Taskforce in Chandler, Ariz. for the July 2022 murder of Aaron Follstad-Martin.
kptv.com
Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
kptv.com
Serial burglar sentenced to 9 years in prison after Washington County arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect linked to multiple burglaries at small businesses in Washington County will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Christina Lynn Cordon, 38, burglarized more than 10 businesses between March and September. Deputies say during...
KATU.com
2 people dead in crash that closed Highway 26 for several hours Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 at milepost 41. PAST COVERAGE | One dead, two flown to hospital in crash on Highway 26 west of Banks. Oregon State Police say the preliminary investigation revealed...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
KATU.com
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
