Johnson City, NY

Johnson City lights up the scoreboard in home win over Binghamton

By Brian Rudman
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Basketball team won a high scoring contest at home on Tuesday night over Binghamton 96-76.

Zubayr Griffin led the Wildcats in scoring with 37 points on the night.

JOHNSON CITY, NY
BINGHAMTON, NY
