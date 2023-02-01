Read full article on original website
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion
HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
Bull moose euthanized by Fish and Game near local freeway
On Monday evening, January 30, 2023, Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of a moose very close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. Once on scene, the officer found a large bull moose within 30 feet of the interstate where vehicle speed limits are 80 mph and road conditions were poor due to the recent winter weather conditions. The officer was able to get...
Idaho Fish and Game kills one moose, relocates three others and finds one dead from eating toxic plant
Idaho Fish and Game responded to several moose incidents last month, including one that resulted in the moose being fatally shot and another where the moose died after eating a toxic plant. The most serious of the incidents involved moose that was close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. The moose was within 30 feet of the interstate on Monday night. A Fish and Game officer...
Aggressive moves
Aggressive moves by Idaho Republicans to disenfranchise younger voters speaks volumes about the kinds of unwelcome change they see coming in future election cycles. National trends show voters age 40 and under solidly rejecting the current GOP’s toxic swill of racism, homophobia, climate/medical/science denial, mass species extinction, election denial and voter suppression, censorship of school curriculum and library books, and perhaps most especially the theocratic breach of church and state culminating in the moral horror of government-forced childbirth.
