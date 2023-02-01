Idaho Fish and Game responded to several moose incidents last month, including one that resulted in the moose being fatally shot and another where the moose died after eating a toxic plant. The most serious of the incidents involved moose that was close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. The moose was within 30 feet of the interstate on Monday night. A Fish and Game officer...

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO