Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Mas Fuego Cocina and Tequilaria Joining The Shoppes at Carlsbad
Latin Fusion Restaurant and Tequila Bar Planning Third California Location
Farmers cancel insurance for 338 homes in Rancho Bernardo
SAN DIEGO — More condo owners are coming forward to report Farmers Insurance has not renewed their property insurance due to wildfire risk. Residents in the 338-unit Morada condo complex may now be looking at thousands of dollars in special assessments to get insurance on the secondary market. CBS...
Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
OB’s Jay Kahn, Investor, Classical Musician, Leaves $100M to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation on Thursday received $100 million – the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit – from the estate of local entrepreneur Jay Kahn. “Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and...
countynewscenter.com
Pilot Program for Older Adults Offers Rental Subsidy
The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities is launching a pilot program to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy. This program was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors last September. Eligible adults over 55 years old would...
Zero-waste grocery store Local Scoop opens in Encinitas
After studying nutrition in Australia, Katie Fletcher came home to San Diego looking for package-free grocery shopping options.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
countynewscenter.com
First Local Detection of Hantavirus in 2023
A deer mouse collected from an open nature area in Campo during routine monitoring has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. Finding hantavirus in wild rodents is not uncommon in San Diego County, there were a total of 11 cases in 2022. However, people rarely come into direct contact with infected animals because wild rodents naturally avoid humans.
On the Market: Sustainable Living
This LEED Platinum home is located in Corona del Mar. The post On the Market: Sustainable Living appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
3 San Diego restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in California’ list
Swooning season is here and it's now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.
Frida’s Taqueria Opening Second Location in Oceanside
Tijuana-Style Taqueria Expanding Their Reach in North County
visitcarlsbad.com
Hearts of Carlsbad Village: A Love-Filled Treasure Hunt in the Heart of the Village
Valentine’s Day is almost here and there’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by participating in the upcoming Hearts of Carlsbad Village event! This year marks the 3rd annual blown glass treasure hunt, brought to you by Carlsbad Village Association and supported by Visit Carlsbad.
eastcountymagazine.org
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPLEX IN DOWNTOWN LA MESA
Photo and artwork credits: City of La Mesa and La Mesa Chamber of Comemrce. February 3, 2023 (La Mesa) – The site of La Mesa’s former police station will soon be home to 147 affordable apartment homes. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site at 8181 Allison Avenue on January 24.
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos seeks part-time park rangers
Do you love the outdoors and want to make a real difference at work?. Consider becoming a Park Ranger with the San Marcos Outdoor Adventures Division. As park ranger, you will be the front-line source of information about the City’s 38 parks and 70.5-mile trail network—all while interpreting and enforcing park rules and regulations to improve the recreation experience for all San Marcos residents and visitors.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes
Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
More Retail Closures: Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 3 SD County Stores
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
News 8 KFMB
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop | Celebrating San Diego Black-Owned Businesses
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop is a black-owned barbershop located in the heart of North Park, San Diego. More: www.freshlyfaded.com.
