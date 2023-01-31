ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

CBS 8

Farmers cancel insurance for 338 homes in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO — More condo owners are coming forward to report Farmers Insurance has not renewed their property insurance due to wildfire risk. Residents in the 338-unit Morada condo complex may now be looking at thousands of dollars in special assessments to get insurance on the secondary market. CBS...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Pilot Program for Older Adults Offers Rental Subsidy

The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities is launching a pilot program to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy. This program was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors last September. Eligible adults over 55 years old would...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

First Local Detection of Hantavirus in 2023

A deer mouse collected from an open nature area in Campo during routine monitoring has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. Finding hantavirus in wild rodents is not uncommon in San Diego County, there were a total of 11 cases in 2022. However, people rarely come into direct contact with infected animals because wild rodents naturally avoid humans.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos seeks part-time park rangers

Do you love the outdoors and want to make a real difference at work?. Consider becoming a Park Ranger with the San Marcos Outdoor Adventures Division. As park ranger, you will be the front-line source of information about the City’s 38 parks and 70.5-mile trail network—all while interpreting and enforcing park rules and regulations to improve the recreation experience for all San Marcos residents and visitors.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes

Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
CHULA VISTA, CA

