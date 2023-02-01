ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?

My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here

North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
MONTGOMERY, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Oscar Lozada trial to begin Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The murder trial of Oscar Lozada is set to get underway in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, Feb. 6. Lozada is accused of killing his school-teacher wife, Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 and then fleeing the country with their daughter. District Attorney Hillar Moore...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility

St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA

