Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
wbrz.com
Mardi Gras celebrations start in Baton Rouge this weekend; see the full list here
North Baton Rouge Now, Inc. would like to invite you to participate in the 3rd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival. We are excited to bring this positive and much needed event to East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of Oshun rolls out Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon. The festival kickoff begins promptly at 2:00pm. Immediately followed by entertainment and festivities.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s security officers clocked time while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:27 p.m., a public security camera mounted outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell arrive at the apartment. Minutes later, the camera recorded her on the balcony, talking to NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie. Cantrell and Vappie spent the next few hours inside the apartment. During that time, Vappie, as well as two other NOPD officers were being paid by taxpayers to protect the mayor.
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
Oscar Lozada trial to begin Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The murder trial of Oscar Lozada is set to get underway in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, Feb. 6. Lozada is accused of killing his school-teacher wife, Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 and then fleeing the country with their daughter. District Attorney Hillar Moore...
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
NOLA.com
St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility
St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws. The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade. Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps. Talented...
wbrz.com
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
wbrz.com
LSU med student shot during 'random' attack in Nashville; police release disturbing video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman planning to finish her final months of medical school at LSU Health in New Orleans is in a Tennessee hospital after she was shot in a seemingly random attack. According to the Nashville Police Department, the 26-year-old woman, who was not immediately identified, was attacked...
wbrz.com
BRPD launches crime analysis dashboard for public to see real-time trends in the city
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police recently launched a crime trend dashboard where the public can go look at real-time crime trends happening inside the city limits. To date, it shows homicides are down, while felony arrests are up. Robberies are up and so are mental health calls. "It's not...
WDSU
New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board former employees fixed bills for family, themselves, documents show
NEW ORLEANS — With millions of dollars in the red, an investigation is underway to see if some people are getting around high, unpaid, Sewerage and Water Board bills in the city of New Orleans. According to Sewerage and Water Board data WDSU Investigates obtained, more than $133 million...
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.
Woman grazed by bullet following a shooting in St. Claude area
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the St. Claude area Wednesday (Feb. 1st).
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state.
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
NOPD makes arrest in December homicide
On Thursday (Feb. 2), the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Central City in December.
theadvocate.com
Did cops trample rights, use too much force on Alton Sterling protesters? Trial opens.
A trial over claims that police used excessive force and violated the First Amendment while quelling protests after Alton Sterling's 2016 death opened in Baton Rouge federal court Wednesday with a lawyer for the activists saying members of the group did what they could to comply with contradictory instructions given by law officers.
wbrz.com
Multiple crashes gumming up afternoon commute throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The afternoon in commute in Baton Rouge has slowed to a crawl Wednesday thanks to multiple crashes on I-10 and I-12. One of those crashes was reported on I-12 East at O'Neal Lane and has effectively backed up traffic well past the 10/12 split. Delays on I-10 East start in Port Allen, before the Mississippi River Bridge.
