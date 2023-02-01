Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president
Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible...
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Nikki Haley Takes Swipe at Donald Trump As He Holds Rally in Her Home State
"It's time for a new generation to lead," Haley, who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.
Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
Trump makes surprise visit to West Columbia restaurant during campaign stop in SC
“So you recommend this food?” the former president asked an employee at the restaurant in Lexington County.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Nikki Haley’s poised to run: Opinion cartoon by Kevin Siers
Opinion and satire from the Observer’s Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist
MSNBC
Stuart Stevens: No one embodies the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley
The potential 2024 Republican presidential slate is taking shape with Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, more. Michael Steele in for Joy Reid and our panel of experts discuss the possible contenders.Feb. 3, 2023.
CNBC
2024 GOP presidential primary starts to take shape as Trump's potential rivals Haley, Scott, Pence make moves
At least one of former President Donald Trump's potential GOP primary rivals is expected to join him in the 2024 race for the White House as early as this month. The first may be former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who just teased a "special announcement." Sen....
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Need to Find the Strength to Attack Trump
Media reports suggest that Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are laying the groundwork to launch 2024 presidential primary bids. While there will surely be more entrants (John Bolton has already announced a bid, and Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are both making noise), DeSantis and Haley are two of the more serious opponents Donald Trump will likely face. But the question remains: Are either willing and able to launch a sustained attack on Trump? The verdict is out.The case for nominating DeSantis is precisely that he’s just as tough and “MAGA” as Trump—but more competent. In addition to this, DeSantis...
iheart.com
Nikki Haley to run for President
We'll talk about an extraordinary new development in the story we've been following about the College Board's advanced placement high school course on African American studies rejected by Governor DeSantis. The Governor said the course could not be taught in Florida, because it was filled with woke ideology aimed at indoctrinating students instead of educating them. Guess what? The College Board has just come out with a revised curriculum featuring many of the changes Governor DeSantis wanted! I was shocked and pleased to see that, but disgusted when the College Board claimed pressure from DeSantis had nothing to do with the changes they've made! I just don't buy that, do you? Let's talk about it!
Does Nikki Haley have a legit chance at winning the Republican nomination?
Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has announced that she’s running for President in 2024. Former President Donald Trump has also announced he’s running.
Trump visit: SC leadership team includes McMaster, handful of lawmakers attend campaign event
Former President Donald Trump is expected to roll out his South Carolina leadership team for his 2024 presidential campaign.
Washington Examiner
Nikki Haley presidential plans could jump-start the 2024 GOP primary
Former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s entry into the 2024 presidential race could be the tipping point for a swell of Republicans sizing up their prospects. Haley would be the first Republican candidate to venture into the field since former President Donald...
FOX Carolina
Former President Donald Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign event in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former President Donald Trump is unveiling his South Carolina leadership team as part of his first public 2024 presidential campaign event from the Statehouse in Columbia on Saturday at 4 p.m. This will be the former president’s first event since announcing his third campaign for...
