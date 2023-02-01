Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?Chibuzo NwachukuBay City, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
MLive.com
Scoring race in a dead heat atop Bay County Boys Basketball Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the top performers from the six Bay County high school boys basketball programs, Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and All Saints, for Feb. 2, 2023. The leader in each statistical category at the conclusion of the regular season is crowned Bay County champion.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Every hundredth of a second counts as rivals battle to the wire
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 2, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. SWIM: GARBER WINS THRILLER WITH BCC.
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings for Feb. 2, 2023; Davison is on the move
FLINT – We could have a new No. 1 team after Friday’s showdown between Grand Blanc and Davison. Both teams are playing awfully well right now and will be facing off for first place in the Saginaw Valley League.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Freeland wins defensive battle
Freeland may not have gotten many style points, but the Falcons got a win. The Falcons scrapped past New Lothrop, earning a 38-30 girls basketball victory Wednesday.
Roy Johnston prefers grumpy and grouchy, even after 800 wins as Beaverton coach
BEAVERTON, MI – Folks used to steer clear of Roy Johnston after a loss. Then they realized he wasn’t exactly chipper after a victory either.
Davison wallops Powers Catholic in final tune-up before potential epic showdown with Grand Blanc
FLINT – Bring on Grand Blanc.
MLive.com
Hamady at Frankenmuth Boys Basketball
Hamady’s head coach Lamont Torbert, blue shirt on the right, and assistant coach Jermaine Smith, dark blue sweatshirt on the right, talks to their team during a time out, Frankenmuth High school, Michigan, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.Get Photo.
Frankenmuth QB follows father’s footsteps to Northern Michigan University
Aidan Hoard knows his name precedes him. But he was born a Wildcat, so a Wildcat he remains.
tourcounsel.com
Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan
Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Big O’s ‘swag sauce’ fanfare will grow when Midland eatery opens Friday, owner says
MIDLAND, MI — The swag is coming to Midland. Big O Burgers & Barbecue will expand its reach in the region, opening an eatery in Midland this week, owner Omar Linder said. Patrons can begin purchasing food there during the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the new restaurant, 111 W. Wackerly. The site is housed in the same plaza with a Verizon outlet, near the Jefferson Avenue intersection.
WNEM
Flint woman wins $300K on scratch-off
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Renae Shelby, 56, purchased her winning ticket at Khouris Market, 3239 Davison Road in Flint. It was an Emerald Green Wild Time instant game from the Michigan Lottery. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve...
Bay City discussing intersection changes, construction, and truck routes at upcoming meeting
BAY CITY, MI - Roads and traffic issues pop up on the agenda for the upcoming Bay City Commission meeting a few times. During the Monday, Feb. 6 meeting, the Bay City Commission will be discussing multiple resolutions related to roads, including two traffic control orders, an agreement with a contractor for roadwork, and a truck routes ordinance.
Funeral for Ithaca star QB Brady Hessbrook set for Friday
The funeral for one of Ithaca’s favorite sons is Friday, one week after the death of former star quarterback Brady Hessbrook. Hessbrook, the son of Ithaca athletic director and former football coach Terry Hessbrook, died Friday, Jan. 27. He was 20 years old. No cause of death was given.
MetroTimes
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
abc12.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes...
4,800 gallons of sewage leaked after main break in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Crews are working on repairing a broken main that caused a sewage leak in Bay County. On Jan. 31, the Bay County Department of Water and Sewer experienced a sanitary sewer overflow from a broken force main near the intersection of M-13 and Erickson Road in Fraser Township. According to the department, approximately 4,800 gallons of sanitary sewage leaked onto the ground over a two-hour period.
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
abc12.com
32-year-old dies after crashing into ditch near Bay City
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police believe a 32-year-old man was traveling too fast for road conditions when he crashed into a ditch and died near Bay City on Tuesday night. Investigators say the Bay City resident was driving a Buick LeSabre north on 2 Mile Road near...
James L. Rice, who piloted Bishop Airport to new heights, dies at 71
FLINT, MI -- The man who oversaw the rebuilding of Bishop Airport’s terminal and helped make it one of the nation’s fast-growing airports in the late 1990s, has died. James L. Rice, 71, of Flushing died on Monday, Jan. 30, roughly nine years after he announced his retirement as Bishop’s director.
