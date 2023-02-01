Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Final Statuses Revealed for Tuesday's Knicks Game
The verdict is finally in.
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
Citrus County Chronicle
James closes in on scoring record, Lakers rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James just put his head down and repeatedly drove to the basket Thursday night. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Antetokounmpo scores 54 points, Bucks beat Clippers 106-105
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his most famous 50-point performance by ordering 50 chicken nuggets at a Chick-fil-A drive-through the next day. He already has an idea how to commemorate reaching that plateau for the third time in the last month.
Citrus County Chronicle
LeBron’s off-court legacy complements his basketball success
Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. Her education and career path would not have been possible, the sophomore says, were it not for a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he’s ever been. Nothing else really needed to be said. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named East All-Star reserve. But Jimmy Butler not selected
The Miami Heat will be represented by Bam Adebayo in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. But Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen selected NBA All-Star reserve
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Growing up in Finland, Lauri Markkanen loved watching the NBA All-Star Game on television but never imagined he’d be a part of it. Even watching the selection show on TNT with his family Thursday night, Markkanen wondered if he’d get an invitation.
How to get NBA All-Star jerseys for Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, in Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Starters and reserves for the game have been announced. Some of the starters include the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and former Cavs LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Lauri Markkanen.
