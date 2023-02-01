Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO