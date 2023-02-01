Read full article on original website
Church leaders offer prayer, hope for those coping with Tyre Nichols' death
MINNEAPOLIS — The beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis sparked outrage worldwide, including in the Twin Cities — a community already trying to heal from the deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Amir Locke, Philando Castile and others. Bishop Richard D. Howell Jr. of Shiloh Temple in...
Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Landen’s story: A journey of hope and healing
MINNEAPOLIS — It's a Friday night in January and a birthday party is underway at the Hoffman House. The birthday boy, Landen, turned 9 last month and is celebrated with a slumber party and silly games. You likely wouldn’t recognize Landen, but you'll probably remember his story — and what happened to him nearly four years ago at the Mall of America.
mprnews.org
Bloomington police: 3 people dead in apparent murder-suicide
Bloomington police say three people were found dead in a parked pickup truck in the city on Wednesday night, in an apparent murder-suicide. The truck was found at a business parking lot at France Place, on the northeast side of the Interstate 494-France Avenue interchange. In an update Thursday morning,...
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
'I didn't need to see the horror in that young man's face' | Valerie Castile speaks out following video release of Tyre Nichols' death
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — "This space in my home is dedicated to Philando." Inside a room in Valerie Castile's home, there are photos of her son posted on every wall. "All the artwork that you see here was done by various individuals," said Castile. "This was their response to the tragedy."
redlakenationnews.com
Richfield school shooter pleads guilty to killing 15-year-old student
A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, a year to the day after he shot two of his peers in their chests outside a Richfield high school, killing one and critically injuring the other. With his plea, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez of Minneapolis agreed to a presumed sentence of 23½ years for...
fox9.com
Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South. The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.
Driver charged in University of Minnesota researcher's death
Prosecutors say the man accused of causing the car crash that killed 24-year-old University of Minnesota medical researcher Ebony Miller was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Kenneth Spencer Jr., of Maple Grove, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with Miller's...
GoFundMe set up for boy run over by school bus in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A GoFundMe page is set up for a 6-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries after getting run over by a school bus in Brooklyn Park. The page was created by the boy's principal at Prodeo's Primary Academy in Columbia Heights, Hattie Carvalho. "I am creating...
Mastering the mane: Local beauty salon teaches dads how to do their daughter's hair
BLAINE, Minn. — Nestled inside the Northtown Mall in Blaine is Elevation Beauty Salon. It's a multicultural space that's been there for two years. When you walk past, you'll always see the owner, Twyana Balla. But on some days, you may walk by and do a double take because you'll see a big group of dads.
19-year-old pleads guilty to killing Jahmari Rice outside Richfield school
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Feb. 9, 2022. One of the men accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school exactly one year ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder. According to the Hennepin County...
Police chase leads to fatally-shot teen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Carver County authorities are trying to unravel a sequence of events that included a police pursuit and the shooting of a 17-year-old that would turn out to be fatal. Sheriff Jason Kamerud says just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday his office received reports of a juvenile male...
Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg. Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.
MPD: At least 10 hospitalized due to over-crowding at mosque
MINNEAPOLIS — Fire officials in Minneapolis say at least 10 people were hospitalized Thursday night after an event at a south Minneapolis mosque. Officials say crews responded to multiple emergency calls at the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center off of 13th Avenue and 28th Street just before 7 p.m. According to information posted online, Abu Taymiyyah, a motivational speaker, was hosting an event.
fox9.com
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
Prosecutors to 'self-edit' in trial for murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart
MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is underway in what is sure to be an emotional and difficult trial: the brutal murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart. Attorneys made steady progress finding jurors who will have to sort through the disturbing evidence and determine whether Eli's mother, Julissa Thaler, is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
