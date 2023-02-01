ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

106.9 KROC

Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Landen’s story: A journey of hope and healing

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a Friday night in January and a birthday party is underway at the Hoffman House. The birthday boy, Landen, turned 9 last month and is celebrated with a slumber party and silly games. You likely wouldn’t recognize Landen, but you'll probably remember his story — and what happened to him nearly four years ago at the Mall of America.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Bloomington police: 3 people dead in apparent murder-suicide

Bloomington police say three people were found dead in a parked pickup truck in the city on Wednesday night, in an apparent murder-suicide. The truck was found at a business parking lot at France Place, on the northeast side of the Interstate 494-France Avenue interchange. In an update Thursday morning,...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Richfield school shooter pleads guilty to killing 15-year-old student

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, a year to the day after he shot two of his peers in their chests outside a Richfield high school, killing one and critically injuring the other. With his plea, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez of Minneapolis agreed to a presumed sentence of 23½ years for...
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South. The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Driver charged in University of Minnesota researcher's death

Prosecutors say the man accused of causing the car crash that killed 24-year-old University of Minnesota medical researcher Ebony Miller was driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Kenneth Spencer Jr., of Maple Grove, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with Miller's...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

Police chase leads to fatally-shot teen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Carver County authorities are trying to unravel a sequence of events that included a police pursuit and the shooting of a 17-year-old that would turn out to be fatal. Sheriff Jason Kamerud says just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday his office received reports of a juvenile male...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

MPD: At least 10 hospitalized due to over-crowding at mosque

MINNEAPOLIS — Fire officials in Minneapolis say at least 10 people were hospitalized Thursday night after an event at a south Minneapolis mosque. Officials say crews responded to multiple emergency calls at the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center off of 13th Avenue and 28th Street just before 7 p.m. According to information posted online, Abu Taymiyyah, a motivational speaker, was hosting an event.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
