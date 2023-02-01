Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
MLive.com
Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area
JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
MLive.com
Who’s trending up in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- With conference races edging towards a conclusion and the survive-and-advance grind of district play looming on the horizon, let’s take a look at how girls basketball teams are faring in the Jackson area with the latest edition of who is trending up, and the power rankings. We...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 3
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Bloomfield Christian at Saline Washtenaw Christian. Dearborn Divine Child at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Milan at Carleton Airport. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Ann Arbor Greenhills. South Lyon East...
MLive.com
Saline boys basketball makes statement with upset win of No. 6 Huron
SALINE – Harrison Rogers can’t tell the future, but he knew what was going to happen on Tuesday night. The Saline junior basketball player had no doubts his team would make a statement against No. 6-ranked Ann Arbor Huron and Rogers was spot on as he led the way with 20 points to help the Hornets secure a 57-47 win.
Michigan Center, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
MLive.com
Strong defense from the start lifts Stockbridge girls over Lakewood
LAKE ODESSA – Strong defense from the start lifted the Stockbridge girls basketball team to a 47-29 win over Lakewood on Thursday. The Panthers forced 23 turnovers in the first half alone and held the Vikings to one point in the first quarter and six in the first half.
MLive.com
Signing Day: See where Ann Arbor-area student-athletes are heading for college sports
ANN ARBOR – Dozens of dreams came true this week as Ann Arbor-area student-athletes signed on the dotted line to continue their athletic careers at the next level as part of the National Signing Day ceremonies this week. Some of the area’s top athletes will now have a chance...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Hanover-Horton rallies, beats Reading
A 14-point fourth quarter helped Hanover-Horton rally to beat Reading 54-50 on Tuesday. The Comets trailed 44-40 heading into the final eight minutes before coming back for the win.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Tyson Walker brings aggressive mindset in second trip home to MSG
EAST LANSING – Nearly 15 months ago, Tyson Walker made his debut as a high-major player on the biggest stage possible. After transferring to Michigan State from Northeastern ahead of the 2021-22 season, Walker’s debut was a Champions Classic game against Kansas at Madison Square Garden, the iconic venue near his hometown of Westbury, N.Y. on Long Island.
wlen.com
Adrian Schools Receive Report from J.V. Basketball Game Incident from Police/Ypsilanti Admin.
Adrian, MI – A complete investigation has been conducted by the Washtenaw Police Department regarding the incident at Ypsilanti High School during the J.V. basketball game between the Adrian Maples and Ypsilanti Grizzlies on Tuesday. This includes a thorough review of video available. The following conclusions have been reported...
Game ends abruptly after two spectators storm court to attack Ypsilanti basketball player
YPSILANTI – The junior varsity boys basketball game between Ypsilanti and Adrian ended abruptly Tuesday night after two spectators came onto the court and attacked a Ypsilanti player. According to a statement from Ypsilanti Community Schools, two unknown spectators came onto the court during the JV game at approximately...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area hockey statistic leaders heading into final month of regular season
ANN ARBOR – There have been countless standout performances from Ann Arbor-area hockey players as the final month of the regular season has arrived. See who the statistical leaders are heading into February below. Stats are based on information from the Michigan High School Hockey Hub website.
MLive.com
Michigan State running back transfer joins brother, reunites with Mel Tucker
EAST LANSING – Jaren Mangham was preparing for his own game while keeping an eye on his younger brother. While being taped up, the South Florida running back tuned in to watch Jaden Mangham play as a true freshman safety for Michigan State last season. Then those around him noted how unique it would be if the two could team up.
MLive.com
Contract details released for new Michigan State DL coach Diron Reynolds
Michigan State’s new defensive line coach will make more money than its last one but signed a shorter contract. Diron Reynolds signed a one-year deal with a salary of $500,000, according to a contract provided by the university via a Freedom of Information Act request. He was officially named the program’s new defensive line coach on Jan. 25 and his contract runs through March 31, 2024.
MLive.com
Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings
With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
MLive.com
Michigan State mailbag: Transfer portal strategy, NCAA Tournament outlook, fifth-year decision
EAST LANSING – We’re playing the hits in this edition of our Michigan State mailbag. Spartans fans wanted to hear about Tom Izzo’s transfer portal strategy, the likelihood of current players returning for a fifth year and the outlook on some of the Spartans’ recruits. That’s...
MLive.com
Saline star athlete Garrett Baldwin makes Division I college football choice
SALINE – After a standout senior season, Garrett Baldwin is now set to continue his football career at the collegiate level. The Saline star defensive back announced Monday his commitment to play for Holy Cross, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision team. Baldwin made the announcement vis his Twitter account.
MLive.com
See where the top 50 high school football recruits in Michigan are heading as National Signing Day arrives
National Signing Day has arrived for the class of 2023 and it provides all high school football athletes signing with NCAA Division I or Division II-level programs a chance to make their scholarship offers official by signing a Nation Letter of Intent (NLI). Ever since the December early signing period...
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
statechampsnetwork.com
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Ann Arbor Huron jumps into the Top 10; Okemos enters the Top 20
TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Ann Arbor Huron jumps into the Top 10 while Grand Rapids Northview moves up to #7. One-loss Okemos joins the Top 20 and #4 Brother Rice is the only Catholic League team to have an undefeated week. In honor of STATE CHAMPS! 20th anniversary,...
