Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress. She has been married twice. The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Tom Brady looked like a champ during the premiere of 80 For Brady in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The quarterback, 45, was all smiles at the debut of the buddy comedy, which stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno as four football fanatics in their silver years. He had good reasons to smile: it was his red carpet since splitting from Gisele Bundchen last year, and his final night out before announcing he was retiring from football “for good.”
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
The legends that are Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin have a movie coming out on Friday, Feb. 3 — 80 for Brady. The film is about four best friends who decide to see the Patriots play in the 2017 Super Bowl, try to meet Tom Brady, and all the high jinks that ensue along the way.
Actors regretting passing on what later proved to be juicy movie roles is nothing new. Sometimes you read a script and just don't understand the material, and other times it could be as simple as picking another project instead. Eddie Murphy, the legendary comedian and actor who had a meteoric rise to stardom in the 1980s, is no exception. After exploding onto the scene as one of the greatest "Saturday Night Live" cast members in the show's history, he made the jump to the big screen with a scene-stealing turn in "48 Hours" and achieved true superstardom with "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop."
80 for Brady hasn’t even hit theaters yet but Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will reunite once again next month in the revenge comedy Moving On. The duo play estranged friends who come together following a pal’s funeral for a common goal: To murder the widower, played by Malcolm McDowell, at the wake. “I’m going to buy a gun,” Fonda’s character explains, “and I’m going to take it to the wake.” “I’m in,” says Tomlin. “My other murder canceled this week so I’ve got time. “Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make...
If 80 for Brady is half as fun as the press tour has been, we've got a hit. The four legendary ladies starring in the sports comedy — Jane Fonda, Sally Field,. , and Lily Tomlin — stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show and things got predictably out of hand.
Quentin Tarantino noticed a distinct similarity between Pam Grier and John Wayne that would impact the way audiences saw ‘Jackie Brown’.
Cindy Williams revealed that she and Penny Marshall could 'always make each other laugh' despite their frequent on-set clashes.
Jane Fonda’s starring turn in 1968’s Barbarella helped catapult her to worldwide acclaim — but she’s not thinking about passing the mantle onto Sydney Sweeney, who is set to lead the upcoming remake. “I try not to because I worry about what it’s going to be,” Fonda, 85, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Friday, January […]
The women of "80 for Brady" just went head to head in a pop culture quiz ... and things got heated, fast!. In a new video from "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Trixie Mattel, the drag queen grills Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field on everything from iconic female characters in entertainment to football and even themselves.
Cindy Williams, the actress who starred in "Laverne & Shirley," has died after a brief illness. She was 75.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame could be getting another injection of Detroit rock and soul this year. Both the White Stripes and the Spinners are among the nominees for this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class, Rock Hall organizers announced Tuesday. The two acts are...
The Star Wars actor also confirmed that Dial of Destiny will mark his last time in the famous Fedora
