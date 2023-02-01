ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Oxford, PA

Detroit News

Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers

Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Feds investigate ex-House Speaker Johnson for bribery in pot licensing

Lansing — FBI agents and a federal grand jury have spent more than two years investigating whether former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson and others received bribes in return for awarding state licenses to operate medical marijuana facilities, The Detroit News has learned. The probe has the potential to...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lewistown man who worked for Penn State pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court after he was found to have sold equipment he fraudulently obtained for over a decade. Daniel Sickels, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine and three […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Brink announces candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Ian Brink has announced his candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney. Brink has practiced law in Franklin County since 2005 and over the past 18 years served as the county’s Chief Deputy District Attorney and Chief Public Defender. Brink says he has...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday’s special election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Detroit News

Federal prosecutors file Jan. 6 charges against Wayne County cousins

Federal agents arrested Wayne County cousins Wednesday who were accused of storming the U.S. Capitol and interfering with law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Redford Township resident Kyle Mlynarek, 27, and Ronald Balhorn, 53, of Garden City are the latest of 23 people from Michigan accused of joining...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
abc27.com

Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. According to the district, out of an abundance of caution, the district dismissed Biglerville High School and Upper Adams Middle School at 11 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School was dismissed at 12 p.m. from Zion Church in Arendtsville.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Detroit News

House sends Whitmer bill moving Michigan's 2024 presidential primary

Lansing — The Michigan House voted Tuesday to change the date of Michigan's 2024 presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, moving the bill to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the deadline set by the Democratic National Committee. Though the legislation clear the House on a 56-53 vote,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day

A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state’s economy by prolonging the tourism season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Detroit News

Michigan delegation pushes for new fighter jets for Selfridge

Washington ― Michigan's congressional delegation signed onto a Thursday letter to the secretary of the Air Force, urging him to replace the A-10 squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base with a long-term fighter mission that would ensure the base's sustainability. The bipartisan letter, led by freshman U.S. Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
abc27.com

Dauphin County judge nearing end of suspension

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A magisterial district judge in Dauphin County is almost done serving her suspension after misusing her power as a judge. Sonya McKnight was acquitted of her criminal charges, which alleged that she interfered with the arrest of her son in 2020, but spent over six months suspended with no pay while the criminal case went through the court system.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

