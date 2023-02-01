Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers
Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
Oakland County judge hears attorneys' arguments on whether Oxford school shooting lawsuit will be dismissed
Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan on Wednesday said she will have a decision “sooner rather than later” after hearing arguments why a lawsuit against Oxford High School teachers and administrators should be thrown out.
Detroit News
Feds investigate ex-House Speaker Johnson for bribery in pot licensing
Lansing — FBI agents and a federal grand jury have spent more than two years investigating whether former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson and others received bribes in return for awarding state licenses to operate medical marijuana facilities, The Detroit News has learned. The probe has the potential to...
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
erienewsnow.com
Governor Shapiro Orders U.S. & Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Erie County EMT
Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie & Mercer counties to fly at half-staff. The flags will fly at half-staff in honor of EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington, who died in the line of duty. The flags will be...
iheart.com
Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lewistown man who worked for Penn State pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court after he was found to have sold equipment he fraudulently obtained for over a decade. Daniel Sickels, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine and three […]
abc27.com
Brink announces candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Ian Brink has announced his candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney. Brink has practiced law in Franklin County since 2005 and over the past 18 years served as the county’s Chief Deputy District Attorney and Chief Public Defender. Brink says he has...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday’s special election.
Detroit News
Federal prosecutors file Jan. 6 charges against Wayne County cousins
Federal agents arrested Wayne County cousins Wednesday who were accused of storming the U.S. Capitol and interfering with law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Redford Township resident Kyle Mlynarek, 27, and Ronald Balhorn, 53, of Garden City are the latest of 23 people from Michigan accused of joining...
abc27.com
Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. According to the district, out of an abundance of caution, the district dismissed Biglerville High School and Upper Adams Middle School at 11 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School was dismissed at 12 p.m. from Zion Church in Arendtsville.
Cumberland County borough fires manager after discovering ‘serious’ financial discrepancies
Newville Borough Council has fired its borough manager for “willful misconduct” after announcing it discovered differences between financial reports he provided to them and the actual bank statements. Fred Potzer, the borough’s manager for the past 28 years, was terminated Tuesday night on a unanimous vote by borough...
Detroit News
CEO spent $10M on drug binge after embezzling from firm, feds say
Detroit — The CEO of a government contracting company embezzled from the firm and spent more than $10 million on pain pills, according to federal criminal cases that describe an outsized series of drug deals amid the nation's opioid crisis. The misappropriation and drug binge are detailed in federal...
Detroit News
House sends Whitmer bill moving Michigan's 2024 presidential primary
Lansing — The Michigan House voted Tuesday to change the date of Michigan's 2024 presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February, moving the bill to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the deadline set by the Democratic National Committee. Though the legislation clear the House on a 56-53 vote,...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day
A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state’s economy by prolonging the tourism season.
Detroit News
Michigan delegation pushes for new fighter jets for Selfridge
Washington ― Michigan's congressional delegation signed onto a Thursday letter to the secretary of the Air Force, urging him to replace the A-10 squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base with a long-term fighter mission that would ensure the base's sustainability. The bipartisan letter, led by freshman U.S. Rep....
abc27.com
Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 million expansion
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the cost of college unbelievably high, many students are looking at other options. That is certainly what a technical school in Cumberland County is seeing, and that is why it says it needs to expand. The expansion of the Cumberland Perry Area Career...
abc27.com
Dauphin County judge nearing end of suspension
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A magisterial district judge in Dauphin County is almost done serving her suspension after misusing her power as a judge. Sonya McKnight was acquitted of her criminal charges, which alleged that she interfered with the arrest of her son in 2020, but spent over six months suspended with no pay while the criminal case went through the court system.
Michigan Republicans up in arms over income tax cut being stopped
The governor and her legislative lieutenants would not confirm that they were going to offer a new tax relief package that would stop a GOP proposal to slice the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 4.05%.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
