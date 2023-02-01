The Broncos have won the Sean Payton sweepstakes – but he may not have been their first choice. Denver is sending its 2023 first-round pick and its 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for the Super Bowl winner to become their next head coach, according to ESPN. The Broncos will also receive the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick This comes with NFL Network also reporting that the Broncos made a last-ditch effort on Tuesday to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Denver needed to come up with compensation for Payton because the coach signed a contract extension with New Orleans in 2019 that ran through 2024. Ryans,...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO