New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton finalizing deal to become Broncos’ next head coach
The Broncos have won the Sean Payton sweepstakes – but he may not have been their first choice. Denver is sending its 2023 first-round pick and its 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for the Super Bowl winner to become their next head coach, according to ESPN. The Broncos will also receive the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick This comes with NFL Network also reporting that the Broncos made a last-ditch effort on Tuesday to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Denver needed to come up with compensation for Payton because the coach signed a contract extension with New Orleans in 2019 that ran through 2024. Ryans,...
Broncos sent a perfect tweet after Sean Payton trade
The Denver Broncos are getting a new head coach. After firing Nathaniel Hackett with two games remaining in the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos embarked on a lengthy head coach search that ultimately led them to Sean Payton (after a few bumps in the road). Payton has not coached with...
Sean Payton will return to New Orleans with the Broncos in 2024
How’s this for a long-range forecast? Sean Payton is going to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade that brings multiple draft picks back to the New Orleans Saints, but he won’t have to wait too long to coach against his old team. Payton’s Broncos are scheduled to play an away game at the Caesars Superdome in 2024.
Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
Saints Trade Sean Payton to Broncos
A major happening in the Saints offseason will see the team trade Sean Payton to the Broncos for strong compensation.
AP Source: Broncos reportedly get Sean Payton as coach in deal with Saints
The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach.
Broncos fans loved Sean Payton updating his Twitter cover photo
The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week on a trade that will allow Sean Payton to become the team’s new head coach. The draft picks exchanged in the trade won’t officially change hands until the new league year begins in March, but Payton is allowed to be officially hired by the Broncos well before then.
Yardbarker
Broncos, Texans take big swings on Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans
Tuesday saw two NFL teams fill their head coaching vacancies — doing so in two vastly different ways and with two vastly different motives. First, the Denver Broncos agreed to terms with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Minutes later, news broke that the Houston Texans were signing former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
