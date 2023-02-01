ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body As Star Fiercely Fights To Protect Her Kids From Kanye West's Drama

By Rebecca Friedman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Mnn7_0kYDeuPU00
@kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian may have partnered up with Kanye West 's nemesis Taylor Swift because it seems there's nothing the brunette bombshell does better than revenge .

On Tuesday, January 31, the 42-year-old showed her ex-husband what he was missing, as she flexed her toned abs and stunning curves in a sexy Instagram Story .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBCC8_0kYDeuPU00
@kimkardashian/instagram

The SKIMS founder sported a matching black workout set and running sneakers, as she styled her recently-dyed hair down to show off her long natural waves.

Kardashian stood beside entrepreneur David Grutman and personal trainer Senada Greca , who took to her own Instagram Story and shared the same hot picture alongside the text, "I mean look at these gainz we've been making 🔥🔥🔥."

Grutman also shared the sultry snaps to his profile and quipped, "do you even lift bro?" in the post's caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTRZ6_0kYDeuPU00
@kimkardashian/instagram

The reality star's recent fitness endeavors come just a few days after Kardashian clapped back at paparazzi in an effort to protect her and West's four children — North , 9, Saint , 7, Chicago , 5, and Psalm , 3.

The stunning celebrity has previously opened up in interviews about how hard she tries to protect her kids from their disgraced father's constantly controversial outbreaks. However, this time the strong mom was proudly caught in the act .

After photographers swarmed Kardashian with questions about her ex-husband's ongoing battery investigation, the media personality fiercely demanded they leave her alone about the situation — especially in front of her little ones.

"Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone … [sic] the paparazzi’s phone?" a camera man stated in partially obtained audio footage, as the mom-of-four guided her children into a luxury black vehicle that was waiting outside of North's basketball game on Friday, January 27.

"Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids," Kardashian quickly responded before heading into the car with her precious brood and escaping from the heated scene.

Khloé Kardashian 's cheating ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson , also was also in attendance at the tension-filled outing, but the SKKN by Kim founder was able to shut down the paparazzi all by herself.

