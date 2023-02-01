ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case

By The Associated Press
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USe6h_0kYDeYBc00

NORTH LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested and raided the home of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor turned alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting young indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades, according to police records obtained by The Associated Press.

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, was taken into custody in the afternoon near the North Las Vegas home he is said to share with his five wives.

Investigators remained at the actor’s home hours after he was taken into custody, Nexstar’s KLAS reports .

Known for his role as the young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film, Chasing Horse gained a reputation among tribes across the United States and in Canada as a so-called medicine man who performed healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings and, police allege, used his position to abuse young Native American girls.

His arrest is the culmination of a monthslong investigation that began after police received a tip in October 2022. According to a 50-page search warrant obtained by AP, Chasing Horse is believed to be the leader of a cult known as The Circle.

According to the document, Las Vegas police have identified at least six alleged victims and uncovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse dating to the early 2000s in multiple states, including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade.

There was no lawyer listed in court records for Chasing Horse who could comment on his behalf as of Tuesday evening.

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, which is home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.

In 2018, according to the warrant, he was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, amid allegations of human trafficking.

“Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions,” it reads, adding that his followers believed he could communicate with higher beings and referred to him as “Medicine Man” or “Holy Person.”

Although the warrant includes details of crimes reported elsewhere, the arrest stems from crimes allegedly committed in Nevada’s Clark County. They include sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse.

Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13, according to the warrant. One of Chasing Horse’s wives was allegedly offered to him as a “gift” when she was 15, while another became a wife after turning 16.

Chasing Horse also is accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who allegedly paid him.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Here are the key changes the College Board is making to its AP African American studies course

The College Board on Wednesday announced major changes to its Advanced Placement (AP)) African American studies course after objections from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), drawing sharp criticism from advocates and civil rights groups who said the alterations removed key material. The College Board has said the changes were already in progress, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Hunter Biden attorneys call for criminal probes into figures involved in disseminating laptop contents: reports

Lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting that federal and state investigators look into those who accessed and spread his personal data from his stolen laptop, including Rudy Giuliani and a number of allies of former President Trump, in a series of letters sent Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The letters to the attorney general of […]
DELAWARE STATE
WGN Radio

Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday. McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from Little Rock as the nation’s youngest […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WGN Radio

FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?

(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use of federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

IL Treasurer announces online unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs is celebrating National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1 by announcing a virtual unclaimed property auction next week. One hundred lots are up for grabs, including rare coins and jewelry. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Gov. Pritzker announces COVID-19 State of Emergency coming to an end

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois’ state of public health emergency is coming to an end. According to a Pritzker press release, the emergency declaration will end on May 11. The state will align with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency. “Since COVID-19 first emerged nearly three years ago, my administration has worked […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

U-46 Superintendent Sanders on being named the next state Superintendent of Education

Tony Sanders, the Elgin Area School District U-46 Superintendent, joins Lisa Dent to discuss his plans for helping schools, educators, and students when he takes on his new role later this month as the Illinois State Board of Education Superintendent. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ELGIN, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy