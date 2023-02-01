Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Traffic impacts expected as Salt Lake City begins Sugar House street makeover
SALT LAKE CITY — A busy corridor in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood is about to receive a much-needed makeover, but its transformation is likely going to add more traffic headaches to the city. Construction on the anticipated upgrade of 1100 South/Highland Drive will begin later this month,...
ksl.com
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts
EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
ksl.com
Bill would provide funding for suicide barriers in Utah jails
SALT LAKE CITY — The trauma of a death by suicide in a correctional facility — seeing it or hearing it — affects inmates and staff alike, says Salt Lake County Undersheriff Jake Petersen. "It's devastating, first and foremost, for that individual's families if they live, which...
ksl.com
Who's responsible when a train hits a cow in the middle of nowhere?
SALT LAKE CITY — Livestock and trains never mix. As the owner of Diamond G Ranch and Rodeo and co-owner of Utah Iron LLC, a short-line railroad, Steve Gilbert knows that well. But Utah trains occasionally hit livestock that roam through leased or open-range property. Railroads are not required...
ksl.com
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options
RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
ksl.com
From humble beginnings: The inspiring rise of a Utah car wash empire
This story is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin didn't set out to be car wash owners. They just knew they wanted to become businessmen, following the examples of their late fathers. "We just wanted to be entrepreneurs," Allgood said. "We weren't set on what we...
ksl.com
Why Mitt Romney, Sean Reyes say ESG funds are bad for retirement accounts
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah headed a group of 25 Republican-led states in a lawsuit filed last week against the U.S. Department of Labor over a rule change allowing 401(k) managers to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors, or ESG, when choosing investments. On Wednesday,...
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
ksl.com
What's new, next, and coming soon to Station Park in 2023
This story is sponsored by Station Park. Station Park, northern Utah's favorite destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is ringing in the new year in style. Danish jewelry brand Pandora is now open, local favorite Vessel Kitchen recently opened its doors, and foodie fans will be delighted to learn that Waffle Love, WannaCinn, Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food and Yonutz! are also opening soon.
ksl.com
'Dateline NBC' to feature story of eastern Idaho native, one of Montana's most notorious crimes
IDAHO FALLS — 'Dateline NBC' correspondent Keith Morrison has seen a lot in his career but a police pursuit featuring a man born and raised in eastern Idaho "is the most dramatic conclusion to a chase" he's ever witnessed. "What happens there on video and audio as recorded by...
ksl.com
Boeing lands $1.6B missile guidance contract for work to be done in Ogden
OGDEN — Northern Utah continues to bolster its reputation as an aerospace and defense hotbed, this time through Boeing being selected by the U.S. Air Force as the prime contractor for the nation's intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support. The 16-year contract is worth up to $1.6 billion and...
ksl.com
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including 1 in Utah
NEW YORK — Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores, including one in Utah, as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy. These closures are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list are five buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer's flagship-brand stores across the country.
ksl.com
2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.
ksl.com
Person hit by garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base is flown to hospital
LAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a garbage truck near Hill Air Force Base, police said. A garbage truck was traveling west on state Route 193, near the southwest corner of Hill Air Force Base, at about 9 a.m. As it neared 1000 West, it hit a male occupant of a car that was pulled to the side of the road after the occupant entered the roadway in front of the garbage truck.
ksl.com
Salt Lake police seek 2 men in connection with fatal stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are seeking the public's help in locating two men wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing. Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed about 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Palmer Court Apartments, 999 S. Main. Officers arrived to find Alires in critical condition, according to a statement from police. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from police and fire crews.
ksl.com
Utah man claims he burglarized same home under construction 10 times
PLEASANT GROVE — A man who claims he burglarized the same home under construction about 10 times, because he was in debt, has been arrested. Spencer Gordon Olson, 33, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of five counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
ksl.com
Assault against Utah corrections officer brings up safety concerns at new state prison
SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns are rising over safety at the new Utah state prison after the Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate attacked an officer and sent them to the hospital. The concerns are sparking discussions on Capitol Hill, between corrections officers advocates and lawmakers. The Utah State...
ksl.com
Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store
HIGHLAND — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. "I'm honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls," said Michelle Shumway, owner, and...
ksl.com
Ogden middle school teacher used charity donations for personal use, police say
OGDEN — A middle school teacher in the Ogden School District is under investigation accused of committing communications fraud and theft with the school's tax-exempt Sam's Club card. Mount Ogden Junior High School teacher Elizabeth Galbraith was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 11 "when concerns arose about...
ksl.com
Prison ordered for Clinton man who robbed, murdered man walking down Ogden street
OGDEN — Clinton Burrows could talk to anyone. He was never malicious or aggressive. And at the time of his death, he had been living with his mother so he could help care for her. Burrows' sister, Becky Kroger, shared these and other details in a 2nd District courtroom...
Comments / 0