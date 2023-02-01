As most of us know, there's much more to ramen noodles than the stuff that's in those little instant ramen packets we grew up with. Ramen noodles are a whole experience, and restaurants around the country feature this dish on their menu. Instead of just noodles, broth, and a spice packet, these dishes often feature meat, an egg, and various vegetables. This particular recipe is great for vegan eaters as it contains tofu, vegetable broth, and veggies like shiitake mushrooms, beansprouts, and pak choi. And even if you're not a vegan, you can totally enjoy this bowl of noods!

14 DAYS AGO