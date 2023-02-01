Read full article on original website
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Suns Center Deandre Ayton Rumored to be Future Target for Mavericks
With the Deandre Ayton trade rumors continuing to swirl, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a potential target for the Phoenix Suns' young center.
Massive News About Devin Booker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an update on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
REPORT: Devin Booker’s injury return date, revealed
It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion
Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Hawks Twitter goes full savage on Suns amid blowout
The Atlanta Hawks took care of business on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. What was supposed to be a matchup between two teams with playoff aspirations this season in their respective conferences turned out to be a total blowout. The Hawks opened up a big lead in the first half and they never looked back.
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, 2K team for court dedication at Chicanos Por La Causa
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker felt right at home on the bright, colorful court Tuesday afternoon. "Let's get a ball out here and shoot," said Booker, while walking around in street clothes. Booker was part of a court dedication project ceremony at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center in Phoenix. ...
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Luka Doncic’s Mavs Thwart Late Rally vs. Pelicans Despite Injury
During Thursday night’s NBA slate, Luka Doncic was injured on a hard fall after Dallas Mavericks led by 27 points. Two incorrect calls were acknowledged in the final seconds. This gave the New Orleans Pelicans their only chance to end their losing streak, reaching 10 consecutive games. By the...
Jayson Tatum’s Celtics Pummel Nets In Blowout Victory
During Wednesday night’s NBA slate, Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and added nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 139-96. In a game the Celtics never trailed and led by 49 points, both of Boston’s stars made seven 3-pointers. On the way to its largest victory this season, Boston shot 60 percent through three quarters.
Fred VanVleet Trade Rumors: Lakers Threat For Raptors Guard
Where there is smoke, there is usually fire. When it comes to the Toronto Raptors, it feels inevitable that they will make a big trade ahead of the NBA’s midseason deadline. There has yet to be any indication that they will shake up their roster, but with impending money issues, something eventually has to give.
LeBron James Leads Major Lakers Rally vs. Pacers
During the Thursday night NBA slate, LeBron James simply put his head down and drove to the basket repeatedly. As he is poised to become the NBA’s new career scoring champion, he applied the same late-game philosophy he used to win four NBA championships. In a 112-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers, James finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to another frantic fourth-quarter rally.
This Mavs-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry
Suppose you have two things you need at the same time. The same dilemma can arise for NBA teams from time to time. You are hungry, and you are thirsty at the same time. It is possible to have food or water, but not both at the same time. Do not ask us what peculiar circumstances have led you to be in this situation in the first place. You will take the water, it is more important for you.
Clippers Rally Back From Down 19, Defeat Bulls
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 during the NBA’s Tuesday night slate, fueled by 33 points from Kawhi Leonard and 27 from Norman Powell. The Clippers, who have won six of seven, were led by Paul George’s 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulls dropped...
Jokic, Murray Power Nuggets To Win vs. Warriors
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 134-117 behind 33 points from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic’s 17th triple-double. A smile spread across Murray’s face when he was asked if this might be the most confident he has ever been. It wasn’t really necessary to say anything else.
Domantas Sabonis’ Paint Dominance Leads Kings To Win vs. Spurs
A 34-point, 11-rebound performance from Sacramento Kings‘ Domantas Sabonis led the Kings to a 119-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA’s Wednesday night slate. Sabonis shot 15 of 20 from the field. “If they are going to be down there trying to guard him one-on-one,...
Embiid, Harden Lead Sixers To Bounce-Back Win vs. Magic
During the NBA’s Wednesday night slate, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 105-94 behind 28 points and 11 rebounds from Joel Embiid and 26 points and 10 assists from James Harden. On Thursday, the NBA will reveal who received reserves’ selections. Coaches vote for players in their conferences...
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Lead Nuggets Past Struggling Pelicans
It is Jamal Murray’s time right now. He is locked in right now. He has his shot, his swagger, and, more importantly, trust in his team to help him succeed — helping the Denver Nuggets remain as one of the NBA’s elite teams. “It’s fun to play...
