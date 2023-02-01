ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Devin Booker’s injury return date, revealed

It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Hawks Twitter goes full savage on Suns amid blowout

The Atlanta Hawks took care of business on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. What was supposed to be a matchup between two teams with playoff aspirations this season in their respective conferences turned out to be a total blowout. The Hawks opened up a big lead in the first half and they never looked back.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA Analysis Network

Jayson Tatum’s Celtics Pummel Nets In Blowout Victory

During Wednesday night’s NBA slate, Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and added nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 139-96. In a game the Celtics never trailed and led by 49 points, both of Boston’s stars made seven 3-pointers. On the way to its largest victory this season, Boston shot 60 percent through three quarters.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James Leads Major Lakers Rally vs. Pacers

During the Thursday night NBA slate, LeBron James simply put his head down and drove to the basket repeatedly. As he is poised to become the NBA’s new career scoring champion, he applied the same late-game philosophy he used to win four NBA championships. In a 112-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers, James finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to another frantic fourth-quarter rally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavs-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry

Suppose you have two things you need at the same time. The same dilemma can arise for NBA teams from time to time. You are hungry, and you are thirsty at the same time. It is possible to have food or water, but not both at the same time. Do not ask us what peculiar circumstances have led you to be in this situation in the first place. You will take the water, it is more important for you.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Jokic, Murray Power Nuggets To Win vs. Warriors

During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 134-117 behind 33 points from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic’s 17th triple-double. A smile spread across Murray’s face when he was asked if this might be the most confident he has ever been. It wasn’t really necessary to say anything else.
DENVER, CO
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy