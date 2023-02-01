Read full article on original website
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Red-hot Damian Lillard outshines Ja Morant, Blazers snap Grizzlies' home winning streak
The Memphis Grizzlies were on the other side of what has been referred to as "Dame Time" in the NBA for many years. Memphis led by as many as 12 points before, but it had no answer for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Ja Morant scored 32 points, but Lillard's 42 led the Blazers to a 122-112 win inside FedExForum.
Wizards-Pistons Game Postponed, NBA Releases Statement
The Detroit Pistons are still trying to get home after their game against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night
Lakers: Two Knicks Trade Pitches To Bring Youth To Los Angeles
Today's opponents have some assets.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Lakers trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. deal must happen at reported asking price
Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl as the trade deadline gets closer and closer with several quality trade candidates for the team to consider. While a big Russell Westbrook trade may not be in the cards, the team can still improve its roster with a lesser move. One...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks have signed a former Miami Heat player.
Lakers And Hornets Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could end up sending Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets if a trade is agreed before the trade deadline.
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Cam Reddish 'Expressed Displeasure' To Knicks Assistant Coach Amid Trade Rumors
Cam Reddish has been vocally upset with the lack of playing time he receives on the Knicks and has complained to assistant coaches.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Ben Simmons
You cannot help but root for someone who is down and out when they are in need, can you? We always enjoy seeing NBA players make comebacks as well. A great deal of Hollywood movies have been based on this story. Having someone knocked down and getting back up is an inspirational story to anyone who witnesses it.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Complex
Ja Morant’s Nike Signature Sneaker Is Almost Here: How It Happened
A player of Ja Morant’s stature could’ve conceivably signed with any footwear company he wanted, but for him, it was always going to be Nike. “The offers came through, but I told my fam [and] my agency that Nike was always my choice,” Morant said during a media event in January. “I didn’t really care about any other brands.”
Warriors GM Bob Myers Gets Brutally Honest On 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
Bob Myers reveals his plans ahead of NBA trade deadline.
Luka Doncic’s Mavs Thwart Late Rally vs. Pelicans Despite Injury
During Thursday night’s NBA slate, Luka Doncic was injured on a hard fall after Dallas Mavericks led by 27 points. Two incorrect calls were acknowledged in the final seconds. This gave the New Orleans Pelicans their only chance to end their losing streak, reaching 10 consecutive games. By the...
2023 NBA Trade Deadline: Potential Targets For New York Knicks
The NBA trade deadline is set for February 9 at 3 p.m. ET. and the New York Knicks could consider pursuing the following players.
Luka Doncic’s 53 Points Fuels Mavericks Win vs. Pistons
During the NBA’s Monday slate, Luka Doncic scored 53 points in his return to the lineup, and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105. This season, Doncic has scored four of his five career 50-point...
