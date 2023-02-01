Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Texoma small businesses recovering after closing for winter ice storms
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Empty chairs, tables, and parking lots have been the reality for small businesses as Texoma begins to thaw. They are beginning to open following the winter weather. Owner of Cackle & Oink BBQ, Aaron Vogel, says this time of the year is always slow and hard...
KXII.com
As roads begin to thaw, dispatchers catch a break from busy week
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The few degrees above freezing seemed to help clear most of the roads in Texoma on Thursday. “It’s better conditions than it was the last few days,” said Tony Rabito, a driver. “There’s a lot more people out right now.”. Texoma is...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney police urge residents to stay off roadways amid inclement winter weather
This week, the McKinney Police Department has been urging residents to stay off the roads amid inclement winter weather, posting photos of icy roads around town. On Thursday, the department posted a different series of photos: these depicted a car submerged in water.
KXII.com
Texoma towing companies swamped during winter storm
In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. TEXOMA RESTAURANTS TRYING TO STAY OPEN DURING WINTER WEATHER. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST. With dangerous road conditions across the Texoma area, many...
KXII.com
Slip and fall injuries
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.
KXII.com
How to avoid slip and fall injuries during icy weather conditions
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to medical officials, local emergency rooms are seeing an up-tick in slip and fall related injuries. To make sure this doesn’t happen to you, there’s few things to keep in mind during icy conditions. First, check the ground to see which areas are...
KTEN.com
Winter storm has an impact at the pump
(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
KXII.com
Warming shelters across Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma residents may be in need of a place to stay warm and organizations across Texoma are stepping up to help those in need. Director of Denison’s Menorah Ministries, Effie Bowden said, “We are allowing people who have no other place to go to stay in the sanctuary overnight, and we serve an evening meal, or a lunch and an evening meal. In the morning, people go to the soup kitchen, which is two blocks west of us, for breakfast.”
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
KXII.com
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
KTEN.com
Where do you set your thermostat?
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
KXII.com
Temporary stop sign in place after vehicle hits traffic signal in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic signal in Ardmore is currently down after a car slid into it Wednesday. According to the City of Ardmore, a car slid on ice and took out the signals at the intersection of Highway 70 and Michelin Rd. Temporary stop signs have been put...
KXII.com
Almost left without heat in freezing weather, Sherman resident raises concern about apartment maintenance
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As temperatures dropped below freezing Monday, Laura Patterson knew her options for staying warm were declining too. “The next three days are going to be horrible,” said Patterson. “What am I going to do?”. She says she submitted a work request to get her...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of blood
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The winter weather has created a blood emergency in Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, they are in urgent need of donations to get the blood supply back up. The OBI Ardmore Center will be open on Saturday Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
KXII.com
Grayson County courthouse closed due to winter weather, property tax deadline postponed
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Courthouse closed as a result of the winter weather Monday. The deadline has been postponed for residents who still need to pay property taxes. The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said the tax payments will be accepted on the first day...
Blue Ridge ISD Superintendent Matt Kimball announces school closure with skiing video
School is canceled again today in the Blue Ridge district where Superintendent Matt Kimball is getting a lot of love on his Facebook page where he’s posting unusual videos announcing his decisions about school closings.
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
