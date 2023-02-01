ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KXII.com

As roads begin to thaw, dispatchers catch a break from busy week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The few degrees above freezing seemed to help clear most of the roads in Texoma on Thursday. “It’s better conditions than it was the last few days,” said Tony Rabito, a driver. “There’s a lot more people out right now.”. Texoma is...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Texoma towing companies swamped during winter storm

In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. TEXOMA RESTAURANTS TRYING TO STAY OPEN DURING WINTER WEATHER. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST. With dangerous road conditions across the Texoma area, many...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Slip and fall injuries

Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

How to avoid slip and fall injuries during icy weather conditions

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to medical officials, local emergency rooms are seeing an up-tick in slip and fall related injuries. To make sure this doesn’t happen to you, there’s few things to keep in mind during icy conditions. First, check the ground to see which areas are...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Winter storm has an impact at the pump

(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Warming shelters across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma residents may be in need of a place to stay warm and organizations across Texoma are stepping up to help those in need. Director of Denison’s Menorah Ministries, Effie Bowden said, “We are allowing people who have no other place to go to stay in the sanctuary overnight, and we serve an evening meal, or a lunch and an evening meal. In the morning, people go to the soup kitchen, which is two blocks west of us, for breakfast.”
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of blood

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The winter weather has created a blood emergency in Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, they are in urgent need of donations to get the blood supply back up. The OBI Ardmore Center will be open on Saturday Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
OKLAHOMA STATE
wbap.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
ROCKWALL, TX

