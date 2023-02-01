Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
'Unstoppable' Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Kareem in record books, keeps Bucks surging with 54 vs. Clippers
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has seen it all from Giannis Antetokounmpo at this point, but even he had to stop and chuckle during his postgame press conference when asked about the two-time MVP's 54-point, 19-rebound performance in the Bucks' 21-point comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jaylen Brown lead list of reserve selections
The NBA's marquee regular-season showcase officially has its pool of players. On Thursday, the NBA announced the 14 reserves who will be joining the 10 starters in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star Game later this month. The coaches from each conference picked two guards, three front-court players and two wild cards for the honor. Those players will be put in the draft pool to be selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the day of the All-Star Game.
Ayo Dosunmu's Surprise Night Leads Bulls Past Hornets
The Hornets move to 15-38 on the season.
Yardbarker
James Harden, De'Aaron Fox headline list of biggest 2023 NBA All-Star Game snubs
Here are the biggest 2023 NBA All-Star Game snubs. Harden's teammate Joel Embiid was a snub for the starting lineup, but the coaches around the Association flat-out disrespected Harden. The 2018 MVP is averaging 21.4 points, 11.0 assists (second-highest of his career) and 6.4 rebounds per game for the team with the fourth-best record in the NBA.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
How to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons - NBA (2/1/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
This game has been postponed due to icy travel conditions for the Detroit Pistons. After a couple of disappointing losses, the Detroit Pistons come back to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, taking on one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Washington Wizards. Watch the Detroit Pistons on...
NBA
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets. Jokic wins the monthly award for...
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Bucks prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick. Is this the year of the Clippers? With the Western Conference up for grabs two weeks until All-Star Weekend, the Clips are sitting in 4th place with a (29-25) record and just 7.5 games out of first place. They are two games back of the rising Sacramento Kings for first in the division. LA is coming off a huge come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls that has pretty much left that team in disarray.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Clippers Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named East All-Star reserve. But Jimmy Butler not selected
The Miami Heat will be represented by Bam Adebayo in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. But Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star.
thesource.com
NBA Reveals East and West All-Star 2023 Reserves Including Morant, Embiid, DeRozan & More
On Thursday, the 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were released, joining the player pools for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Reserves Included Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard. The 14 reserves were chosen by the 30 NBA coaches, who voted for two guards, three frontcourt...
Home game preview, injury report: Chicago Bulls cannot slip vs. Charlotte Hornets again
The Hornets beat the Bulls 111-96 in their last meeting on January 26.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points and Bucks lock down Kawhi Leonard to beat Clippers 106-105
The Milwaukee Bucks won their sixth straight and for the eighth time in nine games with a 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers late Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks improved to 22-5 at home. The Clippers dropped to 29-26. ...
GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks eye 6th straight win versus the Los Angeles Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo will try to lead the Milwaukee Bucks’s bid for a sixth straight win against the Los Angeles Clippers.
