Iowa State

saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz's Announcement

Iowa's stagnant offense won't receive a much-needed makeover next season. Per The Athletic's Scott Dochterman, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz said no coaching tweaks are imminent. "I anticipate no changes on our staff moving forward," Ferentz said. That's not the news many Hawkwyes fans wanted to ...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Associated Press

Clark, Czinano lead No. 6 Iowa women over No. 8 Maryland

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 42 points and Monika Czinano had 28 as No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 8 Maryland 96-82 on Thursday night. Clark, who entered second in the nation in scoring at 27.1 points per game, was 13 of 19 from the field, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and eight assists.
IOWA CITY, IA
Scorebook Live

Week 8 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney  Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, teams in the Iowa Athletic Conference came together for the first-ever league invitational in Des Moines. Fort Dodge dominated the tournament, crowning seven individual champions while winning the team ...
DES MOINES, IA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Potential Bears Defensive System Fits at Senior Bowl

It's usually the scout's discretion who really is performing best at the Senior Bowl workouts. You could just about find anyone's name on social media being posted as having a good day at the practices, but whoever is actually opening eyes will be known to coaches themselves. As such, the Bears are fortunate to have Luke Getsy as head coach of the American team.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

