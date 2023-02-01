Read full article on original website
Memory chip prices expected to remain in freefall through the first half of 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Memory chip prices are expected to continue their downward trajectory through the first half of 2023, and perhaps beyond. Market intelligence provider TrendForce told The Wall Street Journal that DRAM prices are likely to slide by 20 percent in the first quarter and 11 percent in Q2. NAND flash prices, meanwhile, are predicted to drop 10 percent and three percent in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit
Intel is cutting pay across its workforce, including a 25% reduction in pay for CEO Pat Gelsinger. U.S. chipmaker Intel Corporation is cutting pay across its workforce days after the company shocked Wall Street with below-expectations revenue and a forecasted loss for the current quarter. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will...
Qualcomm slides on lower smartphone sales, and the outlook doesn't get any better
Qualcomm announces financial earnings with a drop in revenue and a downbeat outlook for upcoming quarters.
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
Tim Cook, Apple CEO, weighs in after disappointing first-quarter revenue
Apple CEO Tim Cook weighed in Thursday on the company missing some financial results estimates and its hiring. He spoke with FOX Business correspondent Susan Li.
Apple suffers 1st quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years
Apple on Thursday posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season. The company’s sales of $117 billion for the October-December period represented a 5% decline from the same time in the...
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices continues to push the boundaries of innovation.
Apple Insider
Apple stock on wild ride after earnings
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's stock saw an immediate and sharp decline as the company reported earnings that didn't live up to Wall Street's expectations, but as Tim Cook talked about it a strange recovery happened. The stock...
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 features TSMC's overclocked Qualcomm chipset. Why that's a big deal
It's Samsung Unpacked day, which means until the next big bad smartphone comes along, the Galaxy S23 series, led by the S23 Ultra, is now the cream of the crop, for speed and power. At least, that's what Samsung and Qualcomm are telling me. Samsung Unpacked. Meet the new Galaxy...
Epyc and the Embedded segment helped AMD to a record 2022, despite the second-half slowdown
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: The current global economic slowdown is causing many industries to struggle, including the PC market, which saw shipments fall 28% during the holiday season. AMD felt this effect in its graphics and client PC segments during Q4 last year, but it believes things will improve after the current quarter. Overall, though, 2022 was a record-breaker for Lisa Su's company.
Apple Insider
Cowen forecasts 'soft' iPhone impacting Apple's Q1 2023 financials
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's holiday quarter results will be lower than 2021, according to Cowen, with "softness" expected due toiPhone shipments impacted by Chinese lockdowns. For the December 2022 quarter, analysts at Cowen model Apple as being...
US News and World Report
Amazon's Outlook Disappoints as Customer Budgets Stay Tight
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, the company...
kalkinemedia.com
Apple forecasts another drop in revenue, proclaims iPhone production problems over
(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Thursday forecast that revenue would fall for a second quarter in a row but that iPhone sales were likely to improve as production had returned to normal in China after COVID-related shutdowns. While striking an optimistic tone on sales of services and iPhones, CEO Tim...
Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn (2317.TW).
Apple posts Q1 earnings: Revenue hits $117.2 billion amid drop in iPhone sales
As is typically the case, Apple’s earnings for the quarter were anchored by the iPhone. And while Apple stopped releasing sales figures a while ago, we can still glean how briskly the iPhone is selling by looking at overall sales figures. For the quarter gone by, the iPhone accounted for $65.5 billion in revenue. As a point of comparison, Apple during last year’s holiday quarter saw iPhone-based revenue check in at $71.6 billion.
Apple Shares Slide After Q1 Miss Amid Weak iPhone Sales; Installed Active Devices Cross 2B Mark
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations. iPhone revenue trailed forecasts, while strength in Services and iPad helped offset some of the weakness. How Apple Did On Key Q1 Metrics: Cupertino, California-based Apple reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.88, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s holiday quarter comes in worse than expected
Apple’s financial results from the December 2022 quarter include revenue and earnings per share that declined compared to the same period of the previous year. The figures did not live up to analysts’ expectations, which is dropping the share price. Still, CEO Tim Cook stayed positive: “As we...
techxplore.com
Ford shares fall as Q4 profits lag estimates
Ford reported an annual loss Thursday following disappointing fourth-quarter earnings that reflected what it called execution problems that marred performance. "We should have done much better last year," said Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley. "We left about $2 billion in profits on the table that were within our control, and we're going to correct that with improved execution and performance."
