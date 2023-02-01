ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Memory chip prices expected to remain in freefall through the first half of 2023

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Memory chip prices are expected to continue their downward trajectory through the first half of 2023, and perhaps beyond. Market intelligence provider TrendForce told The Wall Street Journal that DRAM prices are likely to slide by 20 percent in the first quarter and 11 percent in Q2. NAND flash prices, meanwhile, are predicted to drop 10 percent and three percent in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
Apple Insider

TechSpot

Epyc and the Embedded segment helped AMD to a record 2022, despite the second-half slowdown

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: The current global economic slowdown is causing many industries to struggle, including the PC market, which saw shipments fall 28% during the holiday season. AMD felt this effect in its graphics and client PC segments during Q4 last year, but it believes things will improve after the current quarter. Overall, though, 2022 was a record-breaker for Lisa Su's company.
Apple Insider

US News and World Report

Amazon's Outlook Disappoints as Customer Budgets Stay Tight

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, the company...
kalkinemedia.com

BGR.com

Apple posts Q1 earnings: Revenue hits $117.2 billion amid drop in iPhone sales

As is typically the case, Apple’s earnings for the quarter were anchored by the iPhone. And while Apple stopped releasing sales figures a while ago, we can still glean how briskly the iPhone is selling by looking at overall sales figures. For the quarter gone by, the iPhone accounted for $65.5 billion in revenue. As a point of comparison, Apple during last year’s holiday quarter saw iPhone-based revenue check in at $71.6 billion.
Cult of Mac

techxplore.com

Ford shares fall as Q4 profits lag estimates

Ford reported an annual loss Thursday following disappointing fourth-quarter earnings that reflected what it called execution problems that marred performance. "We should have done much better last year," said Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley. "We left about $2 billion in profits on the table that were within our control, and we're going to correct that with improved execution and performance."

