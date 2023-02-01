Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has certainly played like an All-Star this season... when he's been able to play at all, that is. Lower back and right foot stress injuries have impeded his availability throughout 2022-23 thus far, though he has at last returned to the lineup after a five-and-a-half week layoff. The 6'10" big man has missed 24 games thus far this season. In his 28 healthy games, the eight-time All-Star has averaged 26.8 points on 58.3% shooting, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, two blocks and 1.3 steals.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO