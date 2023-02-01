ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury

The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve

After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
UTAH STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home to host LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Los Angeles Lakers

The Indiana Pacers host the Los Angeles Lakers in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. Lakers star LeBron James almost certainly won't be breaking the scoring record in this one, but it will still be a unique battle between two teams close in the standings. The Pacers beat the Lakers by one point thanks to an Andrew Nembhard buzzer beater in November.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Experts Predict Anthony Davis Makes Western Conference All-Star Team

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has certainly played like an All-Star this season... when he's been able to play at all, that is. Lower back and right foot stress injuries have impeded his availability throughout 2022-23 thus far, though he has at last returned to the lineup after a five-and-a-half week layoff. The 6'10" big man has missed 24 games thus far this season. In his 28 healthy games, the eight-time All-Star has averaged 26.8 points on 58.3% shooting, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, two blocks and 1.3 steals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Inside Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s Latest 50-Point Scoring Masterclass

The Dallas Mavericks needed every bit of Luka Doncic's dominant 53-point scoring display to achieve their 111-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. He tied Dirk Nowitzki for the second-highest-scoring performance in franchise history while achieving the highest-scoring outing within regulation. Doncic had it going early, scoring 24 of...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid Believes 76ers Gave Up on Markelle Fultz ‘Too Early’

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been doing well with his clean slate as a member of the Orlando Magic. Although injuries have affected Fultz on several occasions since he was dealt by the Sixers in 2019, it’s clear the young veteran has a place in the NBA despite the doubts surrounding him early on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Grizzlies’ home winning streak ends against Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) 122-112 Wednesday at FedExForum, ending the team’s season-high eight-game home winning streak. Damian Lillard recorded 42 points and 10 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 26 points for Portland, which outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to earn its fourth win in the last five games and end its eight-game road losing streak.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Talks Added Motivation After LA’s Postseason Loss to Padres

After the Padres eliminated the Dodgers from the playoffs last year, Freddie Freeman and the rest of the team are more driven than ever to compete this season. On Tuesday, Freeman attended the “Dodgers Love LA Community Tour” which was an event in support of the Long Beach Salvation Army, as they helped send food to families in need within the community.
LOS ANGELES, CA

