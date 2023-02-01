ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

General Motors executive offers high praise for Wentzville plant

By Mike Colombo, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGeKB_0kYDc23b00

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – FOX 2 was at the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Center last week, as the next generation of General Motors midsize trucks rolled off the assembly line.

“We take great pride in the fact people have confidence in us to execute these things,” Lamar Rucker, the plant’s executive director, said. “So, this isn’t just a plant celebration, this is a community celebration.”

The pride felt by the more than 4,000 local employees who worked hard to bring the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to market is shared by GM’s brass in Detroit.

Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis

“The team at Wentzville just did an extraordinary job managing through all those ups and downs,” said Steve Carlisle, GM’s executive vice president and president for North America.

Carlisle lauded the Wentzville workforce for getting these trucks off the line on time, despite a global pandemic and chip shortage.

“Not a lot of plants had the task of tooling up for a completely new product while doing it while they were doing that at the same time and launching with quality,” he said.

That success had United Auto Workers Local 2250 Chairman Dale Averitt eying electric at last week’s launch.

“Put all our energy now to getting some kind of an EV product in here to secure the future for our plant, the city, the county, and the state,” Averitt said.

Does Carlisle see the Wentzville plant as the kind of place that could be part of the company’s transition toward electric vehicles?

Trending: Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

“Nothing’s off the table, right? We haven’t worked out all those details into the far future. There will be a point and time when we talk about that,” he said. “I think when you’re a plant like Wentzville, when you have the flexibility to do some many different things at the same time, that’s a really good thing.”

For now, they’re letting the good trucks roll in Wentzville and soaking in high praise from the Motor City.

“It’s well-earned and a reflection of what happens when we get everything working together.” Added Carlisle.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Granite City adding businesses despite uncertain future of steel mill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Granite City officials are touting several new businesses coming to the area. Mayor Mike Parkinson told News 4 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Cavalier Furniture will fill vacant spaces in the Nameoki Corridor. Parkinson and other leaders and residents are preparing for the likely departure...
GRANITE CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

Security dangers of key fobs

ST. LOUIS — A grandfather in north St. Louis is stunned after a man stole his car and nearly drove away with his granddaughter, even without the key. Tyrone Hayes said that day was the scariest day of his life. Now, he’s demanding answers from automakers. “And I'm...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bed Bath & Beyond to close the Sunset Hills store

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The company told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores. One of the stores closing is in the St. Louis area. The Bed Bath & Beyond in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Jeff Lantz, Sr. Steps Down as President of Lantz Homes, Inc., Transfers Leadership Role to Jeff Lantz, II. After 35 years of serving home and business owners across the St. Louis region, Jeff Lantz, Sr. has stepped away from his role as president of Lantz Homes, Inc., handing over the family business to son and third-generation home builder, Jeff Lantz, II. The company, rebranded as Lantz Homes & Remodels, will carry on Jeff, Sr.’s dedication to homebuilding excellence while expanding into custom remodeling and renovation services to meet the changing needs of the market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Arch sees shadow, predicts longer winter

ST. LOUIS — A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow during an annual Groundhog Day celebration. The St. Louis Arch is getting into the annual weather prediction game too. After seeing its shadow this morning, the national monument shared a poem to Facebook. “Here […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metrolink making new security improvements as they inch closer to finalizing a North-South expansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The long discussed Northside-Southside Metrolink is tracking closer to reality as Bi-State Development moves to finalize a route. Discussions of an expansion of Metrolink have been in the works for more than a decade. Voters in 2017 approved a sales tax increase specifically for expanded services. In 2022 a revised route was presented that shifted from more stations in Downtown to a route on Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa in South St. Louis to Natural Bridge in North St. Louis. This path would take the line through areas of major development including the MLS stadium and the NGA site in North St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy