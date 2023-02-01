ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects

By Heather Skold
 2 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cigarette-toting serial robber is dodging investigators.

Pueblo Police say the suspect has robbed multiple businesses in the past couple of weeks.

Suspected Serial Robber (PPD)

The man was caught on surveillance camera wearing black, horn-rimmed glasses, and wearing a black hoodie; another time, he was also wearing the identical black hoodie with a grey and blue puffer coat.

If you recognize him and want to stay anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP, or make a tip online. If your tip leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also call PPD Detective Sergeant Flores at 719-553-2936.

Pueblo West Suspected Counterfeiters (PCSO)

Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of using counterfeit money at a business in Pueblo West.

One suspect has bushy brown hair with a beard, and was wearing a pink jacket; the other has dark hair with a goatee. If you know either man, you're asked to call Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250, and reference counterfeit money, or to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Vehicle Theft Suspect Pickup (EPSO)

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies are hoping to track down the suspects driving a white Chevy 4-door pickup, that has a lowered back end. The vehicle also has a trailer hitch.

EPSO has reason to believe the person driving the pickup attempted to steal another vehicle at the Springs Mobile Home Park in Cimarron Hills.

If you have information to share with detectives, you're asked to call 719-520-7777.

If you have pictures or video of a crime and have submitted a police report, please share your information here .

The post On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects appeared first on KRDO .

